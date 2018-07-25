Shopping the Neighborhood

× Expand West Elm's 2018 summer collection (Photo courtesy West Elm)

West Elm Grows on West Cary

Global home goods mix with local makers at this decor and design store

If you were disappointed when West Elm at Short Pump Town Center closed in 2010, we have good news — it’s coming to Carytown this fall. The modern furniture and home decor store, a division of Williams-Sonoma, will occupy the 18,000-square-foot space that was formerly the home of W. Hirsch Oriental Rugs (3117 W. Cary St.). In addition to its standard line of stylish products, the store will feature an assortment of locally crafted items from Richmond artists, ranging from small accessories to large furniture pieces. “West Elm is committed to building community, both locally and globally,” says spokesperson Dru Ortega. “This means carrying products from local makers, empowering store managers to tailor their inventory, and improving the lives of the global artisans behind its handcrafted and fair-trade products.” Local artisans interested in having their products carried at West Elm can email WElocal@wsgc.com. West Elm will also offer Design Crew services — a design consultation program that pairs customers with design, installation and registry experts. Ortega adds that West Elm plans to uphold Carytown community traditions, such as participating in the annual Watermelon Festival.

× Expand Photo by Paula Rhoads

Collective Companions

This reinvented Carytown concept is a one-stop-shop for local items

The Carytown Collective has had a “lively flow of well-wishers” since opening in mid-March, according to founder Paula Rhoads. She opened Urban Interiors in June 2012 inside the space at 3422 W. Cary St., offering furniture, accessories and gifts. In the years that followed, the shop adopted a narrower focus on gifts and home decor, so Rhoads decided to reinvent her space to support the rising need for “micro-retail” opportunities in Carytown. It now houses seven shops and businesses, all under one roof, including Urban Interiors. Elements of Carytown offers fragrances; cosmetics; and bath, skin-care and hair-care products from around the world. Twig features hand-selected goods ranging from home decor to jewelry to baby items. Basket & Bike provides bicycle excursions and picnic rides along the Virginia Capital Trail and in areas throughout Richmond and Williamsburg. Handmade by Marty sells handmade paper and fabric creations. Recent additions include Shannon by Hand, which offers handmade knit and embroidered items, and Wiebe-King Art, which features original paintings created by local artist Jill Wiebe-King and her husband and son. Rhoads says she would love to continue to grow The Collective and add more variety to the mix while supporting the needs of her current members.

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

Full of Mirth

After serving as manager of World of Mirth at 3005 W. Cary St. for 12 years, Thea Brown has officially assumed ownership of the beloved toy and gift store. Brown took over management after the death of original owner Kathryn Harvey in 2006. “I was given the choice to either carry on [her legacy] or let it close,” Brown says. “Kathryn trusted me with her baby — it was my responsibility to nurture it and help it grow.”

× Expand Photos from Thinkstock

Making Moves

Two Carytown staples formerly located in the Richmond Shopping Center are moving into the new retail outlet of Cary Street Station. Owner Patricia Guillouard says CaryTown Teas is moving to 2751 W. Cary St. in early July after learning their lease would not be renewed to make way for Carytown Exchange, a redevelopment project. Carytown Instyle Salon will also move into Cary Street Station.