Keeping It Sassy

Charis Jones wanted to be her own boss when she began her accessories company Sassy Jones four years ago.

However, the most rewarding aspect of the work turned out to be the enjoyment she found in styling women with unique and fashionable accessories that bring out their best selves. “My business is actually my ministry,” Jones says. “[Early on] I learned that Sassy Jones is just more than accessories, it’s definitely about how a woman feels in her pieces, helping her feel undeniably confident.”

Jones has steadily grown a customer base, and in September she was named Virginia’s Boutique of the Year and Online Boutique of the Year by The Boutique Hub, an online fashion and networking site. She was nominated by a customer and earned the honor through a vote of visitors to the website.

Jones is 35. She’s a wife, mother of 2-year-old twin boys and runs her business full time. When she was establishing the business, she traveled the country visiting trade shows. But travel became difficult after she became a mother, so she changed her business concept.

Enter the Sparkle Party.

Each Wednesday at 8 p.m., Jones live streams on Periscope new arrivals to her online shop. “Imagine HSN with your girlfriends, but you’re on the couch with a glass of wine and you’re actually interacting with the business owner,” Jones explains. Participants will see what’s new, see how it pairs with other items and outfits, hear the discounts and then after the party, they have until midnight to buy before the deals expire.

The experience allows customers to talk with Jones and build a relationship. “[The Sparkle Party] overcomes that fear of shopping online,” she says.

Jones carries products from around the globe, including handbags from Ghana, fair trade clutches produced by an all-woman tribe in Thailand (the wholesale proceeds go back to the tribe), and French silk scarves.

Jones offers personal styling and private styling appointments and shopping parties from her Manchester showroom.