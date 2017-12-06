All Aboard for Fashion

× Expand Owner RaShawn Smith-Bolar and her mobile boutique, Oh Just Us Girls (Photo by Jay Paul)

RaShawn Smith-Bolar has an award-winning, bright-pink mobile fashion boutique.

It’s her business, Oh Just Us Girls Mobile Boutique, and its walls are filled with what she describes as trend-setting and edgy clothing.

“I have a passion for fashion,” she says.

In her truck you’ll find items that are modern and versatile, that could be worn at any age, but she says they are most popular with ages 33 to 45. There are sizes from small to 3X, and everything costs less than $100. You’ll find mostly dresses, tops, skirts and jackets.

This fashion boutique on wheels can travel to a location of your choice, where you and your friends can enjoy a private shopping party. There’s even a fitting room on the truck.

Smith-Bolar launched the business in 2015. In September, votes by visitors to the fashion and networking website The Boutique Hub earned Oh Just Us Girls a Virginia Mobile Boutique of the Year award.

Smith-Bolar, 45, is a wife, a mother of a 10-year-old boy and a full-time middle school counselor for Henrico County Public Schools. While it’s not easy managing her many roles, she says she can rely on the support of her husband, Lawrence Bolar, an author and assistant principal in Spotsylvania County.

Smith-Bolar says, “I love my middle school students, and I wouldn’t trade them for anything,” and notes she’s made a lot of great relationships during her16 years with the county. However, she would love to run her fashion truck full time.

She owned a brick-and-mortar shop called Pursesuit of Happiness in Colonial Heights about 13 years ago, which has since closed. She credits her entrepreneurial spirit to her mother, Karlyn Clevert-Smith. Her mom was a banker for 30 years and a retired vice president at Bank of America before founding Grace Haven in Hanover County. The nonprofit provides services to disadvantaged young women ages 12 to 17. Smith-Bolar is also program director there.

Smith-Bolar says most of her pieces are sourced from Los Angeles, and most of what she offers on the truck reflects her personal taste.

The best way to see where the truck will be is to follow Smith-Bolar on Instagram. Shoppers can also book the truck at ohjustusgirlsmobile.com.