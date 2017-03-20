Metallic Bond

Shine bright this spring in the season’s most dazzling trend. Metallic pieces dominate the runways and you, too, can rock the look.

You may have been told that shiny silver and gold are best left for the holidays, but think again. With a sterling lineup of spring pieces that glow, you’re sure to find your match. Top off a casual look with a pair of gilded statement earrings or go for the gold with head-to-toe metallics.

Nine West metallic strappy wedge, $99.99, Firefly Lane Boutique

Clockwise from top: Kempton & Co. leather pouch bag, $65 small, $125 large, Verdalina; Stephen Dweck black and gold ring, $200, Baggio Consignment; Earrings by Annie Costello Brown, $219, Verdalina; Fan hairpin by Drift Riot, $70, Dear Neighbor; Peter-Pan collar top by Silvian Heach, $85, Firefly Lane Boutique; Dita Believer gold frame sunglasses, $475, Carytown Optical Shoppe (Photo by Jeff Saxman)

