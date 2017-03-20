Metallic Bond

You may have been told that shiny silver and gold are best left for the holidays, but think again. With a sterling lineup of spring pieces that glow, you’re sure to find your match. Top off a casual look with a pair of gilded statement earrings or go for the gold with head-to-toe metallics.

Nine West metallic strappy wedge, $99.99, Firefly Lane Boutique

Clockwise from top: Kempton & Co. leather pouch bag, $65 small, $125 large, Verdalina; Stephen Dweck black and gold ring, $200, Baggio Consignment; Earrings by Annie Costello Brown, $219, Verdalina; Fan hairpin by Drift Riot, $70, Dear Neighbor; Peter-Pan collar top by Silvian Heach, $85, Firefly Lane Boutique; Dita Believer gold frame sunglasses, $475, Carytown Optical Shoppe (Photo by Jeff Saxman)