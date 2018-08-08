× 1 of 3 Expand Caroline Crouch, a Douglas Freeman High School graduate, models vintage fashions for Esme's Drawer Too. × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

Technology has grown to a point where consumers don’t need to leave the house to get a new pair of shoes, buy an elegant piece of jewelry or look for beautiful clothing. Online shopping has been a growing trend as the internet evolves, and as of 2016 nearly 80 percent of Americans did their shopping online.

Customers have the option to buy clothes from online stores, e-commerce websites such as Etsy or even social media. Instagram now has a feature that allows consumers to buy products directly from the app on their phones. Since the trend of selling unique pieces online has skyrocketed, Instagram has become a world of e-commerce entrepreneurs.

Esme’s Drawer Too, a Richmond-based fashion retailer, sells vintage clothing via Instagram to people all over the world. Created two and a half years ago by founder Gillian Brown, the account today has more than 10,000 followers, and Esme’s Drawer Too was recently featured in Vogue's list of top vintage shops on Instagram.

Brown started the account because of an appreciation for old and beautiful things, and has grown the virtual shop to showcase a frequently changing assortment of eclectic clothing and accessories.

“I have been doing this all day every day; I even dream about it. It’s been quite a labor of love,” says Brown.

The Instagram operation features a team of models who pose in unique vintage looks. Caroline Crouch, a recent Freeman High School graduate and model for Esme's Drawer Too, is also a lover of vintage looks and works closely with Brown.

“I think it’s really interesting how you can find such unique pieces from different time periods and bring them to life again to find their own value,” says Crouch.

Brown and Crouch found out about the Vogue mention while together at a photo shoot. A customer sent them the link to the article with photos of Crouch wearing clothing from Esme's Drawer Too, and the pair were in disbelief.

“Going on the Vogue website and seeing that a small Instagram account from Richmond could make such a name for itself as one of the best Instagrams to sell vintage clothing, it was just so cool to me,” says Crouch.

Vintage clothing has become particularly popular among younger generations due to its typically cheaper prices, the sense of individuality that it gives the wearer and the fact that most style trends repeat themselves in later years. Selling vintage clothes on Instagram has become a realm of its own as a result.

“Instagram blends [shopping] into the user's feed, and it makes shopping easier and a part of the other things you look at for inspiration. I think that it is already taking over and people just don’t know it yet,” says Crouch.

Now that Esme’s Drawer Too has gained international attention, Brown is more inspired than ever.

“I love being a vehicle that gets a beautiful thing from one place to the next and where it can be loved again, and that’s my motivation,” says Brown.

Brown is now starting to think about collaborating with other vintage accounts on Instagram in the future. She says she has met amazing women thanks to this exposure and is eager to work with others from around the world.

“Selling vintage will be something that I will always do and offer because there are so many beautiful things to be offered, discovered and found, and I really am a treasure hunter,” she says.