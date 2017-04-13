Here Comes the Sun

× Expand Monica Dress by Toit Volant, $198, at Need Supply Co. Coconuts earrings by Sachin & Babi, $240, at Roan. Block bracelets, $18, at Lou Lou. Gold-and-white patent Jimmy Choo sandals, $125, at Roan Vintage Pop.

Kiss winter goodbye and catch some rays in bright attire courtesy of the “Mile of Style.” Shine bright in everything that’s popping for spring: ruffles, tassels and a whole lot of color.

× 1 of 7 Expand Michael Kors Collection fit-and-flare dress, $195, at Roan Vintage Pop. Apple ring by Hoss, $68, at Eurotrash. Silk gumball drop earrings by Suzanna Dai, $220; Pigalle Follies patent leather pumps by Christian Louboutin, $675, both at Roan. × 2 of 7 Expand Hidari dress by Roksanada, $1,410; Golden Goose sneakers, $515, both at Roan. Solid mesh socks by Darner, $40, at Need Supply Co. Bracelet, $22, at Lou Lou. × 3 of 7 Expand Michael Kors Collection ¾-sleeve crewneck sheath dress, $1,875; silk gumball drop earrings by Suzanna Dai, $220, both at Roan. × 4 of 7 Expand Lumièr off-the-shoulder blouse, $43; Frnch stripe shorts, $63, both at Traveling Chic Boutique. Lack of Color straw hat, $89, at Need Supply Co. Kenneth J. Lane stretch bracelet, $69, at Roan. × 5 of 7 Expand Scotch & Soda striped shirtdress, $135; Yumi bomber jacket, $117, both at Eurotrash. Chris glasses by Lotho, $577, at Carytown Optical Shoppe. × 6 of 7 Expand Ella pants by Toit Volant, $198; Jayne wrap top by Farrow, $78, both at Need Supply Co. Patti Mandarin embossed calf top-handle bag with smoky quartz detail by Ella McHugh, $3,215, at Roan. Gold-and-white patent Jimmy Choo sandals, $125, at Roan Vintage Pop. × 7 of 7 Expand Jayne wrap top by Farrow, $78; Ella pants by Toit Volant, $198, both at Need Supply Co. Misa Los Angeles fringe earrings, $92, at Traveling Chic Boutique. Shiraleah woven clutch, $23, at Lou Lou. Prev Next

Model: Shanel Tyus

Hair and Makeup: Victoria Berkeley

Hair and Makeup Assistant: Deborah Barnes

Furniture, rug and vases provided by Ruth & Ollie.