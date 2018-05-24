Hair With Care

× Expand Photo by Lisa Elaine hall, Cat Eyez Ink LLC

Natural and organic hair and skincare manufacturer Adiva Naturals has made a new home at 1802 E. Franklin St. in Shockoe Bottom. Nadira Chase, the owner and founder, says the business outgrew its Manchester location.

Adiva’s products include milk and lavender face cleanser and coconut cream and avocado conditioning shampoo. Look for beard and facial products for men beginning this month. Adiva is also offering monthly classes for children on creating their own organic skincare products.

A friend of Chase, late local arts entrepreneur Lorna Pinckney, assisted in selecting the new location. “She helped me brand the whole thing,” Chase says.