A Mother’s Day Bouquet

Beyond brunching with Mom this weekend, why not bring her flowers — a whole garden full? Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden has Mother's Day-centric activities on tap through the weekend. From tours to hands-on activities and a concert, the garden's three-day Bon Secours Mother’s Day Weekend Celebration offers a lot to enjoy.

Friday, May 12: National Public Gardens Day

Garden admission Friday includes free tours of the historic Bloemendaal House from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The house is usually closed to the public, so this is a chance to see inside the building that originally held the Lakeside Wheel Club, a bicycle club built by Lewis Ginter in 1895.

Saturday and Sunday, May 13-14: Butterflies & Blooms

Visit the Butterflies LIVE! and A Million Blooms exhibits, and see the garden's roses in full bloom. “Make-and-take” crafts such as decorating a Mother’s Day card or creating a spring hat from recycled materials are offered in the Children’s Garden from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 14: Jazz Concert

A Mother’s Day concert at the Bloemendaal House features smooth jazz from Glennroy Bailey from 1 to 4 p.m., with food available for purchase from noon to 3 p.m. Guests are welcome to bring blankets and lawn chairs, but no outside food or beverage is permitted.

Admission to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is $13 for adults, $11 for seniors and $8 for children ages 3-12. Children under 3 are free. More details at lewisginter.org.