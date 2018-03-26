States of Health

× Expand Photo by Thinkstock

Virginia has 34 of the 500 healthiest communities in the nation, according to rankings released today by U.S. News & World Report and the Aetna Foundation.

Three of the top 10 are in Northern Virginia, with Falls Church at the top of the list, the city of Fairfax at No. 2 and Loudoun County at No 10. In metro Richmond, Hanover County comes in at No 52, Powhatan County at No. 95, Chesterfield at No. 96, New Kent County at No. 142, Goochland County at No. 165 and Henrico County at No. 324. The commonwealth’s rankings include counties and independent cities.

Virginia is third in the nation in the number of healthy communities. Iowa led the list with 51, and Minnesota is second with 36.

The rankings are based on an evaluation of factors ranging from income to health equity. Here’s a list of factors by weight of importance: population health, equity, education, economy, housing, food and nutrition, environment, public safety, community vitality, and infrastructure.

Explore the rankings and search profiles.

Here are the state rankings:

1. Falls Church

2. Fairfax City

10. Loudoun County

21. Fairfax County

27. Poquoson County

31. Arlington

52. Hanover County

95. Powhatan County

96. Chesterfield County

99. Roanoke County

110. Albemarle County

112. York County

115. Stafford County

119. Rappahannock County

129. Fauquier County

136. Botetourt County

142. New Kent County

151. Alexandria

165. Goochland County

191 King George County

208 Prince William County

237. Salem

238. James City County

285. Montgomery County

300. Bedford County

315. Frederick County

320. Fluvanna County

324. Henrico County

340. Greene County

390. Gloucester County

413. Augusta County

444. Clarke County

464. Spotsylvania County

497. Rockingham County

Here are rankings by state, listed from highest number of healthy communities to lowest:

1. Iowa (51)

2. Minnesota (36)

3. Virginia (34)

4. Wisconsin (32)

5. Colorado (29)

6. Nebraska (21)

7. Wyoming (19)

8. New Jersey (16)

8. New York (16)

9. California (14)

9. Illinois (14)

9. Montana (14)

10. Ohio (13)

11. North Dakota (12)

11. South Dakota (12)

11. Washington (12)

12. Texas (11)

12. Utah (11)

13. Connecticut (10)

13. New Jersey (10)

13. Massachusetts (10)

13. Michigan (10)

13. Vermont (10)

14. Idaho (9)

14. Indiana (9)

14. Kansas (9)

14. Maine (9)

14. Maryland (9)

14. New Hampshire (9)

15. Georgia (8)

16. Pennsylvania (7)

17. Missouri (5)

17. Oregon (5)

17. North Carolina (5)

18. Rhode Island (4)

19. Florida (3)

19. Hawaii (3)

19. Nevada (3)

20. Kentucky (2)

20. New Mexico (2)

21. Alabama (1)

21. Alaska (1)

21. West Virginia (1)

21. Tennessee (1)

22. Arkansas (0)

22. Delaware (0)

22. South Carolina (0)

22. Louisiana (0)

22. Mississippi (0)

22. Oklahoma (0)