States of Health

Virginia has 34 of the 500 healthiest communities in the nation, according to rankings released today by U.S. News & World Report and the Aetna Foundation.
Three of the top 10 are in Northern Virginia, with Falls Church at the top of the list, the city of Fairfax at No. 2 and Loudoun County at No 10. In metro Richmond, Hanover County comes in at No 52, Powhatan County at No. 95, Chesterfield at No. 96, New Kent County at No. 142, Goochland County at No. 165 and Henrico County at No. 324. The commonwealth’s rankings include counties and independent cities.
Virginia is third in the nation in the number of healthy communities. Iowa led the list with 51, and Minnesota is second with 36.
The rankings are based on an evaluation of factors ranging from income to health equity. Here’s a list of factors by weight of importance: population health, equity, education, economy, housing, food and nutrition, environment, public safety, community vitality, and infrastructure.
Here are the state rankings:
1. Falls Church
2. Fairfax City
10. Loudoun County
21. Fairfax County
27. Poquoson County
31. Arlington
52. Hanover County
95. Powhatan County
96. Chesterfield County
99. Roanoke County
110. Albemarle County
112. York County
115. Stafford County
119. Rappahannock County
129. Fauquier County
136. Botetourt County
142. New Kent County
151. Alexandria
165. Goochland County
191 King George County
208 Prince William County
237. Salem
238. James City County
285. Montgomery County
300. Bedford County
315. Frederick County
320. Fluvanna County
324. Henrico County
340. Greene County
390. Gloucester County
413. Augusta County
444. Clarke County
464. Spotsylvania County
497. Rockingham County
Here are rankings by state, listed from highest number of healthy communities to lowest:
1. Iowa (51)
2. Minnesota (36)
3. Virginia (34)
4. Wisconsin (32)
5. Colorado (29)
6. Nebraska (21)
7. Wyoming (19)
8. New Jersey (16)
8. New York (16)
9. California (14)
9. Illinois (14)
9. Montana (14)
10. Ohio (13)
11. North Dakota (12)
11. South Dakota (12)
11. Washington (12)
12. Texas (11)
12. Utah (11)
13. Connecticut (10)
13. New Jersey (10)
13. Massachusetts (10)
13. Michigan (10)
13. Vermont (10)
14. Idaho (9)
14. Indiana (9)
14. Kansas (9)
14. Maine (9)
14. Maryland (9)
14. New Hampshire (9)
15. Georgia (8)
16. Pennsylvania (7)
17. Missouri (5)
17. Oregon (5)
17. North Carolina (5)
18. Rhode Island (4)
19. Florida (3)
19. Hawaii (3)
19. Nevada (3)
20. Kentucky (2)
20. New Mexico (2)
21. Alabama (1)
21. Alaska (1)
21. West Virginia (1)
21. Tennessee (1)
22. Arkansas (0)
22. Delaware (0)
22. South Carolina (0)
22. Louisiana (0)
22. Mississippi (0)
22. Oklahoma (0)