'Not Alone'

× Expand Participants in the Richmond area's 1 Million Steps 4 OCD walk gather in Deep Run Park. (Provided photo)

Film and television depictions have made obsessive-compulsive disorder a familiar term — think of Jack Nicholson as Melvin Udall avoiding sidewalk cracks in “As Good As It Gets” or Courteney Cox as clean-freak Monica Geller in “Friends.” But while OCD is often played for laughs, such portrayals don’t represent reality, says Lee Anne Hausler, a licensed clinical psychologist in Henrico County.

“OCD is a misunderstood disorder and unfortunately, the way it is depicted in pop culture is often for comedic effect and treated as a personality quirk, when in fact it is a devastating and often debilitating disorder to have,” she says.

In an effort to raise awareness and funds for education, advocacy and research, Hausler coordinated the Richmond area’s first 1 Million Steps 4 Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder walk last Sunday, June 10, at Deep Run Park. More than 50 participant raised over $3,600 for the International OCD Foundation. Nationally, the foundation raised more than $500,000 through companion events.

OCD Mid-Atlantic, which serves Central and Northern Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C., joined the International OCD Foundation in hosting the event in western Henrico.

The foundation defines obsessions as “thoughts, images or impulses that occur over and over again and feel outside of the person’s control,” and compulsions as “repetitive behaviors or thoughts that a person uses with the intention of neutralizing, counteracting, or making their obsessions go away.” Together, the obsessions and compulsions lead to a disorder that limits the individual's ability to control his or her thoughts and interferes with daily life. One in every 100 adults and one in every 200 children are diagnosed with OCD.

OCD gained awareness in recent years after Pennsylvania resident Denis Asselin walked 500 miles, or one million steps, to Boston about 6 years ago. Asselin completed this act in honor of his son, Nathaniel, who died from suicide after dealing with OCD and body dysmorphic disorder.

This year, Richmond's walk served to support those who are affected by OCD. Hausler, along with other community members, hopes to hold another walk next June to raise more money, spread more awareness and continue to build a community network.

“The biggest takeaway I think participants gained from the walk was a sense of community,” she says. “Participants now know they are not alone and there is a community of advocates to connect with for support.”