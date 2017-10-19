Meals Growing on Wheels

× Expand Photo by Thinkstock

When you can’t get to the green grocer, bring the greens to you.

That’s the thinking behind a garden on wheels designed to bring fresh veggies to some of Richmond’s underserved communities.

The GrowBox, a 10-by-20-foot mobile trailer, will house stacks of green, leafy vegetables growing aeroponically (in air with nutrients supplied in a mist at the roots instead of in a growing medium or hydroponically). The GrowBox was proposed by Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, and on Tuesday the concept earned a $10,000 grant through the UnitedHealthcare Community Grant Award program for its construction and operation.

I'm very excited. I think it's going to make some significant impacts," says Duron Chavis, community engagement coordinator for Lewis Ginter.

Making the garden mobile offers multiple advantages. Chavis notes that you’re able to reach more people and can make fresh produce available in areas that have limited space for a traditional garden or whose open spaces may have contaminated soil. The GrowBox also offers the additional advantage of providing a space where you can grow fresh produce year-round.

The GrowBox is projected to provide more than 6,000 pounds of fresh produce annually for community distribution. According to the proposal, Lewis Ginter will coordinate and train volunteers for the project, a collaboration with the City of Richmond’s Office of Community Wealth Building’s Conrad Culinary Training Center program.

“It’s a good opportunity for the city to shine in terms of using urban agriculture as a tool to address [some] systemic issues,” Chavis says.

The box will have LED lighting to boost growth and will be solar-powered. Virginia State University will provide consultation on what to grow. Leafy, green vegetables do best in that environment, says Chavis, including mustard and kale. They are nutritionally dense, grow quickly and are suited to a variety of uses.

Chavis says the GrowBox should be in operation by spring.

The project was one of five finalists for the Community Care Award. The other finalists include Aviant Health, which proposed a partnership with Senior Connections to enact a range of programs to prevent diabetes in the elderly; BOHO Cycle Studio and BOHO Core, which offered to work with the youth mentoring nonprofit Team Excel in developing a program to promote proper nutrition and exercise for children; Sneed's Nursery, which proposed a partnership with the Chrysalis Foundation to create a meditation garden at the foundation’s new facility; and Woofy Wellness Ranch, which proposed an animal-assisted therapy program in conjunction with the nonprofit Rise Phoenix Rise.

