Share Your Misery

Virginia is a red state, as was most of the United States the past few weeks.

This is no political statement; it's more of a medical report: The red indicates widespread flu activity reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as mapped on the nonprofit website Flu Near You.

This website also pinpoints on another map flu activity that's self-reported by site users. (I've been participating for about a year now) It's not scientific, but the site allows users to track and compare the symptoms as reported to the website with the CDC data.

Just check off any symptoms you may have experienced in a given week, and you'll be asked to provide a bit more detail if you report any symptoms such as a fever, but the report generally can be completed within seconds.

The CDC shows widespread flu in all but six of the lower 48 states, with Type A influenza the predominant strain this year. You can learn more about flu-related hospitalizations and mortality rates here.

The best way to stay well through the flu season is to take care of yourself. That starts with some hand-washing basics, i.e., don't just engage in a splash and dash; wash those hands for at least 20 seconds. Here's a refresher:

