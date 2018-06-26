Making the List

× Expand Image courtesy VCU Health

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU has earned two Top 50 listings.

The 2018-19 ratings from U.S. News & World Report were released today and have the Richmond children’s hospital at No. 41 in nephrology (it was No. 45 last year) and No. 43 in pulmonology. It was the hospital’s fifth time in earning a ranking for nephrology care and its first in pulmonology.

Elias Neujahr, CEO for the hospital, in an email statement touted its kidney transplant program, a decrease in asthma-related emergency room visits and “excellent outcomes” for cystic fibrosis patients.

The hospital has initiated programs including You Can Control Asthma Now, which takes a comprehensive approach to treating children with asthma, personalizing the care, building relationships with the children and their families, and tackling social issues that affect health.

The University of Virginia Children’s Hospital in Charlottesville and Inova Children’s Hospital in Falls Church were the only other Virginia facilities in the rankings. Inova placed 40th in neonatology. The University of Virginia facility ranked 19th in neonatology, 33rd in diabetes and endocrinology, 38th in urology, 41st in neurology and neurosurgery, 43rd in cardiology and heart surgery, and 48th in gastroenterology and GI surgery.

The rankings were based on data from surveys sent to 189 facilities across the nation. Rankings were compiled in 10 categories. A Top 50 ranking was earned in at least one category by 86 of the hospitals.