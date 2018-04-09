A Sustainable Celebration

× Expand An environmentally friendly, low-impact 5K race along the James River is one way to celebrate Earth Day. (Photo courtesy Viridiant)

It is easy being green, according to the nonprofit Viridiant (formerly EarthCraft Virginia), which will be hosting a Celebration of Sustainability April 19-21. Events during this three-day fest include an inaugural bus tour of “green” homes and a 5K.

“We hope that anyone joining us in these events feels empowered to support sustainable housing in their own lives,’’ says Viridiant Director of External Affairs Stuart Nuckols.

The celebration kicks off Thursday, April 19, with a presentation by the Virginia Center for Housing Research on energy-efficient, low-cost housing, followed by an awards ceremony honoring leaders in sustainable building practices.

On Friday, April 20, Viridiant launches its inaugural RVA Sustainable Homes Bus Tour to let the public see firsthand examples of energy-efficient, sustainable single-family and multifamily homes in Richmond. The celebration of sustainability concludes with the environmentally friendly, low-impact Richmond Earth Day 5K Race Without a Trace on Saturday, April 21. A free Viridiant home-energy audit will be raffled during the event, as well as a tent from REI.

“To honor Earth Day, Viridiant hopes to provide meaningful ways for Virginians to engage in sustainability and join in our efforts to make Richmond and the entire commonwealth a more environmentally minded place," says Nuckols. “Whether they work in energy efficiency and want to explore sustainable housing from a professional vantage point, or would like to learn more or support sustainability in their personal lives, Viridiant is here as a go-to nonprofit and resource.”

To learn more about the Celebration of Sustainability, visit Viridiant's website.