Illuminating Options

× Expand Livewire's Martha Moore and Henry Clifford

“Alexa, I’m home!” Livewire’s Martha Moore, senior sales consultant, says to the cyber assistant many of us have come to know and love. On command, window shades rise, lights come to just the right brightness, and shelves containing neat blocks of fabric samples are illuminated in the company’s new lighting and shading design center.

Earlier this year, Livewire, a Richmond-based home automation company, opened the center — the first of its kind in Central Virginia — where architects, interior designers, builders and more experience lighting and shading options firsthand.

Livewire CEO Henry Clifford compares lighting and shade control to the automotive experience: Imagine a car without remote entry or automated lights, options that have become the industry standard. “Until you experience [automation], you just don’t know. I can’t imagine going back.”

Livewire’s partnership with Lutron provides another local-business boost: Lutron’s smart-lighting products are manufactured in nearby Ashland.