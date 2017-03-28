Have you ever thought about restoring a historic home but don’t know where to start? Visit the the free Historic Richmond Rehab Expo at Paisley & Jade, 3199 W. Moore St., on Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to learn more about local resources for renovating Richmond’s historic homes.

“We’re always getting questions about who to talk to,” said Danielle Worthing, Historic Richmond’s preservation specialist. The Historic Richmond Rehab Expo is intended to be “a living directory of who to talk to,” she says.

Often while restoring historic homes, people struggle with finding resources, Worthing says. “One challenge is finding people who are qualified, especially to start. They just walk in [the house] and say ‘This has gotta go’, but you probably really don’t need new windows.”

In its third year, the event will feature more than 20 experts and organizations working in the historic trades and will cover topics such as tax incentives, improving energy efficiency, plasterwork, windows, masonry, roofing, researching historic properties and more.

Participants include the City of Richmond Department of Planning & Development Review, Governor’s Antiques, Restoration Builders of Virginia, The Valentine, Prime Lending, Haines Construction and others.

