Gypsy Chic

The Inspiration: Global Nomad
In Three Words: Exotic, eclectic and fun
Note: Journey beyond hippie and embrace a tribal spirit with cultured global style.
“Incense Wheel” wallpaper from the Global Chic collection by York Wallcoverings, Richmond Decorating, $40 per single roll (Photo courtesy York Wallcoverings)
“Bellini” outdoor hanging lantern in gold with antique silver by Eurofase, Ferguson, $1,635
Pillows from the “Sasar” collection by John Robshaw, Janet Brown Interiors, $220 to $275
“Nina” yellow medallion scatter rug, Kirkland’s, $25
African Juju hat, Gilt and Ash, $225
Table handcrafted in Bangladesh, Ten Thousand Villages, $149
“Melati” macramé hanging chair, Anthropolgie, $450
Handmade vase by Mary Hooper, Strawberry Fields Flowers & Finds, $24.95
Balinese white wood umbrella, Pier1 Imports, $350