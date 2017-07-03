Gypsy Chic

Wander the world and embellish your home with on-trend tribal looks. African, Indian, Indonesian and Moroccan motifs add a touch of well-traveled, curated bonhomie to your décor.

The Inspiration: Global Nomad  

In Three Words: Exotic, eclectic and fun

Note: Journey beyond hippie and embrace a tribal spirit with cultured global style.

“Incense Wheel” wallpaper from the Global Chic collection by York Wallcoverings, Richmond Decorating, $40 per single roll (Photo courtesy York Wallcoverings)

“Bellini” outdoor hanging lantern in gold with antique silver by Eurofase, Ferguson, $1,635

Pillows from the “Sasar” collection by John Robshaw, Janet Brown Interiors, $220 to $275

“Nina” yellow medallion scatter rug, Kirkland’s, $25

African Juju hat, Gilt and Ash, $225

Table handcrafted in Bangladesh, Ten Thousand Villages, $149

“Melati” macramé hanging chair, Anthropolgie, $450

Handmade vase by Mary Hooper, Strawberry Fields Flowers & Finds, $24.95

Balinese white wood umbrella, Pier1 Imports, $350 

