Glam It Up

A swanky bar, a luxurious living room … splendid and glamorous elements were on display this spring at High Point Market. There was a “go big or go home” theme running throughout, pushing forth the many finishes and details of the room or a furniture piece while maintaining a subdued and refined vibe. Gone away were bulky, gaudy details on a chair or a chest of drawers. All the details were bold yet simple and accented with bright, lacquered finishes, natural light woods, or metal fixtures.

Some of the details I spotted at market that evoked a feeling of glamour:

Plush velvet on sofas and chairs

Sleek inlaid wood on desks and consoles

Shiny circles, dainty dots and perforations on cabinet doors and mirror frames

Tribal designs and etchings on credenzas and wall hangings

Fringe and tassels on the bottom of chairs and as drawer pulls

Here are a few showrooms that worked up the glam factor.

Noir: With an edgy vibe, the glam displayed in this showroom was the dark, moody type. With walls done in black, all the finishes and textures of cream, tan and gold popped in a captivating way.

Mod Shop: This was the bright and happy glam showroom! The pieces were clean-lined, which highlighted finishes like natural wood, Lucite, brass and luxurious fur. Mod Shop paid attention to details such as maze-like patterns carved on the facade of furniture pieces.

Arteriors: This showroom had a Jetsons-modern-meets-sophistication feel. The mod-'60s feel came alive in the curvy shapes and patterns of the furniture and other decor items in the showroom. Their use of color was riveting with shades of mauve, avocado green and brick red.

Glamour is back and better than ever. That thrill of surprise and grandeur in a room never gets old.