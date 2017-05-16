Color Theory

1 of 6
Color: Benjamin Moore ClaretCW-305. “Most everyone is drawn to a certain color palette, so color is a great way to personalize a space for your client.”— Natalie Reddell, Interiors by Natalie (Photo by Gordon Gregory)
Color: Fine Paints of Europe 7600 Green. “Green is so classic and clean. It makes everything feel brighter and more sophisticated while bringing in that pop of freshness.” — Kristi Lane, Visible Proof (Photo by Ansel Olson)
Color: Benjamin Moore Caponata AF650. “We love that [this color] creates an energetic yet peaceful background, great for neutral bedding and window treatments. The deep walls also help blend away corners to make the room feel larger and more spacious.”— Michael Maszaros, Cabin Creek Interiors (Photo by Jami Carlton)
Color: Bridget Beari Colors Pia No. 31. “Pia is my go-to blue-green. It is subtle and serene, but the light captures this color in different ways, changing it from blue-green to blue-grey. It is the perfect background color for a strong palette in a living room or a calm palette in a bedroom.”— Susan Jamieson, Bridget Beari Designs (Photo by Joe Bernado)
Color: Benjamin Moore Soft Pink 2012-70. “This is the perfect pink ... it is so soft and pretty. It looks good in a bedroom or would be really pretty in a formal living room with cream fabrics and gold accents.”— Kat Liebschwager, Kat Liebschwager Interiors (Photo by Kip Dawkins)
Color: Pratt and Lambert Cornflower 24-11. “We chose Pratt and Lambert Cornflower because we liked the balance of blue and gray. While this room was designed to be fun and feminine, we wanted to ground it with a more sophisticated color.”— Lili O’Brien, O’Brien and Muse (Photo by Kip Dawkins)