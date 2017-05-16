Color Theory

×

Color: Bridget Beari Colors Pia No. 31. “Pia is my go-to blue-green. It is subtle and serene, but the light captures this color in different ways, changing it from blue-green to blue-grey. It is the perfect background color for a strong palette in a living room or a calm palette in a bedroom.”— Susan Jamieson, Bridget Beari Designs (Photo by Joe Bernado)