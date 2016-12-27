The A-List

× Expand You voted in 93 categories for your favorite wedding vendors. From your most-loved fashion specialists to the best romantic venue, here are this year’s top local providers. Fashion & Beauty Bridal Gown Consignment: Bliss Bridal 2033 Huguenot Road; 560-4447 Bliss Bridal offers the full package when it comes to consignment wedding dress shopping. “We not only are geared toward a lower-priced gown, but the most important thing for us is to have a memorable, wonderful experience when [a bride is] wedding dress shopping because it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing,” says co-owner Jessica Sparks. Bridal Headpieces: Tiffanys Bridal 1517 N. Parham Road; 273-6303 Tiffanys Bridal is a full-service bridal shop, “serving Richmond’s best-dressed brides since 1969.” Co-owner Sharon Townsend says they’ve come a long way since the tiara. New offerings include rose gold headpieces with blush accents. 2. Urban Set Bride 3. Annalise Bridal Boutique Bridal Spa Treatments: Bombshell 10 S. Crenshaw Ave., Carytown; 2243 Old Brick Road (West Broad Village); 4821 Commonwealth Centre Parkway, Midlothian; 342-0051 A wedding can be one of the most special moments in a woman’s life. But it can be one of the most stressful, too. That’s where Bombshell’s spa treatments come in. Skin care options like a “Vitamin C” peel or “Red Carpet Facial” are available. 2. The Red Door Richmond 3. (Tie) Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa; Massage Envy; Precision One Salon and Spa Mother-of-the-Bride Apparel: Nordstrom 11812 W. Broad St. (Short Pump Town Center); 364-6900 With trendy styles at reasonable prices, the mother-of-the-bride will look anything but “motherly.” Fit-and-flare dresses and off-the-shoulder ensembles help mom feel beautiful even when all eyes are on the bride. 2. Tiffanys Bridal 3. Saks Fifth Avenue On-Location Bridal Makeup: Lou Stevens Glam Squad 101 W. Broad St.; 305-3965 For Lou Stevens Glam Squad, it’s more than just doing a bride’s makeup. Master stylist and CEO Amanda Perry says, “the biggest perk [to on-location services] is knowing the bride doesn’t have to travel on their wedding day.” The Glam Squad offers on-site makeup for $125 and the assurance that once they’re done, all the bride needs to do is “slip into their dress.” 2. Bombshell 3. (Tie) Avenue 42, BRIDEface Richmond Wedding Ring Selection: Diamonds Direct 11131 W. Broad St.; 967-0500 The jewelry specialists at Diamonds Direct assist with bringing your vision for the perfect wedding ring to life, simplifying the process to make choosing a piece easy, enjoyable and accessible. Plus, designers including Tacori, Verragio and Henri Daussi offer an extensive selection sure to delight any couple. 2. Adolf Jewelers 3. Jared The Galleria of Jewelry Bridal Skin Care Services: Bombshell 10 S. Crenshaw Ave., Carytown; 2243 Old Brick Road (West Broad Village); 4821 Commonwealth Centre Parkway, Midlothian; 342-0051 Co-owner Melissa Black advises brides to start their skin care treatments four months before the wedding. “Having great skin is an absolute confidence booster,” she says. “Brides need to put as much effort into their skin care regime as they would in choosing their wedding dress.” 2. (Tie) Bon Air Med Spa, Glow Med Spa Place for Groom/Groomsmen Cufflinks: Men’s Wearhouse Various Locations Beyond cufflinks, the groom will look head-to-toe stylish with Men’s Wearhouse’s conservative yet modern fashions including a variety of fits for every body type. “We rent full packages, so we have everything down to your socks and shoes for a reasonable price,” says Tonya Kelly, manager of the Men’s Wearhouse located at 9101 W. Broad St. 2. Etsy 3. Peter-Blair Custom Rings: Adolf Jewelers 1537 N. Parham Road; 285-3671 Adolf Jewelers has talented jewelry makers in New York and California able to adapt their designs to perfectly match the couple’s vision. “Just about anything you could want to design in your mind, we can build for you,” says Sales Associate Robin Adolf Salzberg. “If you can think it, we can make it.” 2. Vera’s Fine Jewelers 3. Diamonds Direct Local Shop at Which to Buy a Dress for Attending a Wedding: Tiffanys Bridal 1517 N. Parham Road; 273-6303 Glitzy style has also become a popular choice for guests’ formalwear. “They have more sparkle on them now than just the simple dress," says owner Sharon Townsend. “People are allowing the time to order them for themselves at really great price points.” 2. Lex’s of Carytown 3. (Tie) Nellie George; Nordstrom; Saks Fifth Avenue Alterations: SEAMS Alterations 501-6518 or facebook.com/SEAMS-Alterations-111172002241339 Owner Claudia Villegas loves brides and their gowns. “I try to treat them like my own children,” she says. Her advice: Pick the right dress at the start. “If you don’t feel comfortable in that type of dress every day, then don’t choose it for your wedding.”

2. Tiffanys Bridal 3. Pleiades Bridal Design Studio Bridesmaids Dresses: Bella Bridesmaids 5712 Patterson Ave.; 658-0105 Now at a new location, owner Elizabeth Rand says that an online showroom will be available this month. Customers can now see and select dresses from 30 leading designers before or even without entering the store. With hundreds of bridesmaids dresses to choose from, and your own personal Bella stylist, what more could you ask for? 2. Tiffanys Bridal 3. David’s Bridal Lingerie Shop: Victoria’s Secret Various Locations It’s no secret that this store is known for its evening attire. Once all the wedding day excitement dies down, why not change into something from the popular store’s selection of “babydoll” or “slip” lingerie, whichever you choose, it’ll be easy to still look great once the sun goes down on your wedding day. 2. Kiss and Make-Up 3. Fiamour Lingerie and Intimi Florist or Floral Designer to Make a Flower Crown: Photosynthesis Floral Design 319-7765 or photosynthesis.bz Local materials provide sustainability and a unique quality to arrangements by Photosynthesis Floral Design. “We approach floral design as sculpture, so they’re more works of art rather than a production line where everything tends to look the same,” says founder and creative director Rhea Calpeno. “We try to be as creative as we can.” 2. Amanda Burnette 3. (Tie) Kim Moody Design; Strange’s Flower Girl Dresses: Tiffanys Bridal 1517 N. Parham Road; 273-6303 A Richmond staple since 1969, Tiffanys continues to please with a wide selection of dresses in various colors, styles and prices, says co-owner Sharon Townsend. As a special bonus (and lovely thank-you gift), each flower girl dress comes with a replica — at no extra charge — that will fit an 18-inch doll. 2. David’s Bridal 3. Nordstrom Bridal Manicures: Bombshell 10 S. Crenshaw Ave., Carytown; 2243 Old Brick Road (West Broad Village); 4821 Commonwealth Centre Parkway, Midlothian; 342-0051 Get those hands ready for their close-up! Brides know they’ll be showing their rings throughout the festivities, so they turn to Bombshell for signature services and a fun atmosphere. “Our team is driven to produce a 5-diamond experience,” says co-owner Melissa Black. “Clients love our upbeat environment … it’s part of our culture!” 2. Fusion Nail Spa 3. Escape Nails & Spa Engagement Ring Selection: Diamonds Direct 11131 W. Broad St.; 967-0500 With offerings that span loose and mounted diamonds, gemstones, pearls and more, Diamonds Direct has the engagement ring for every personality, from red carpet designers to local jewelers. Customizable rings are guaranteed to please, from choosing the ring style, setting and finally, the perfect diamond. 2. Adolf Jewelers 3. Jared the Galleria of Jewelry Groom/Groomsman Wear: Men’s Wearhouse Various Locations After creating an account with Men’s Wearhouse, you can visit your online Tuxedo Rental Dashboard. Here you can view the progress of your groomsmen’s tuxedo rentals and send reminders if needed. Click on each group member’s name to see more information about their reservation: when and if they’ve been measured, placed their order, received the rental and returned it. 2. The Groom’s Corner at Tiffanys Bridal 3. Urban Set Groom On-Location Hair: Lou Stevens Glam Squad 101 W. Broad St.; 305-3965 Planning on a destination wedding? If so, the Glam Squad’s Amanda Perry says they pride themselves on sending a team of bridal experts to wherever you want to go. In fact, with more than 26 years in business, Perry says they have never missed or cancelled on a single wedding. Whatever the venue, she says the Glam Squad will customize a destination package for anyone. 2. Avenue 42 3. Bombshell Bridal Gown Salon: Urban Set Bride 602 N. 29th St. (by appointment only); 562-1212 Co-owner Christine Haines Greenberg says, “We offer the high-end experience without the high price.” Designer dresses range from $1,000 to $3,000. Accepting individual appointments only at their Church Hill location, there’s a large selection of sample dresses to choose from. This includes more than 20 plus-size sample gowns to accommodate all shapes and sizes. 2. Tiffanys Bridal 3. Annalise Bridal Boutique Salon-Based Bridal Hair and Makeup Services: Bombshell 10 S. Crenshaw Ave., Carytown; 2243 Old Brick Road (West Broad Village); 4821 Commonwealth Centre Parkway, Midlothian; 342-0051 When it comes to wedding prep, Bombshell’s co-owner Scott Black says brides “have the pink carpet rolled out for them.” Part of that pink carpet includes their bridal packages, designed to give “unique flair and flavor” to the main event with all the necessities above the neck. 2. Avenue 42 3. Elle Style Studio

Pre-wedding and Honeymoon Tanning: Bombshell 10 S. Crenshaw Ave., Carytown; 2243 Old Brick Road (West Broad Village); 4821 Commonwealth Centre Parkway, Midlothian; 342-0051 “West Coast and never Oompa Loompa.” That’s the kind of tan Bombshell’s website guarantees. “Brides choose Bombshell knowing they are going to be able to shine on their big day,” says co-owner Scott Black. 2. Palm Beach Tan 3. Malibu Tans Bridal Footwear: Nordstrom 11812 W. Broad St.; 364-6900 Nordstrom offers a choice of more than 300 pairs of bride or bridesmaids shoes to order, with some in stock at the Short Pump Town Center store. 2. Saks Fifth Avenue 3. (Tie) DSW; Saxon Shoes Wedding Jewelry Other Than the Rings: Adolf Jewelers 1537 N. Parham Road; 285-3671 Sparkle and glam can certainly be found in the large selection of jewelry offered by Adolf Jewelers for the big day. “We have a great selection of pearls, we have vintage-style necklaces and drop earrings, gorgeous diamond bracelets and gemstone pieces,” says Sales Associate Robin Adolf Salzberg. “Just really anything you could want.” 2. (Tie) Diamonds Direct; Tiffanys Bridal Food & Beverage Groom’s Cake: Sweet Fix 9 W. 10th St.; 404-2349 Often served at the rehearsal dinner, the groom’s cake can have its own aesthetic and personality, says owner Amanda Robinson. With a background in art and design, Robinson ensures every cake — whether a traditional stacked layer or an elaborate shape (bucket of beers, anyone?)— is exquisitely detailed and one-of-a-kind. 2. Pearl’s Cupcake Shoppe Caterer: Mosaic Catering + Events 3001 Cutshaw Ave.; 525-2190 You can’t have a great wedding without great food. The caterer must offer a good menu selection in your price range, be able to plan well, and deliver flawless service. Mosaic fits the bill. The company states on their website, “We’ll partner with you or your wedding planner to create a fresh, beautiful menu that will have you and your guests talking for years.” 2. (Tie) Goodrich Gourmet Catering Company; White House Catering 3. (Tie) A Sharper Palate; Champagne Taste Catering Wedding Cakes: Sweet Fix 9 W. 10th St.; 404-2349 Believing that quality, freshness and taste are just as important as the appearance of your cake, Sweet Fix makes all of their confections from scratch, using only the highest quality, all-natural ingredients. Owner Amanda Robinson says that artistic, custom-designed cakes in the European-style are her specialty. 2. Pearl’s Cupcake Shoppe 3. Katherine’s Confections Wedding Cake Alternative: Sugar Shack Donuts 1001 N. Lombardy St.; 278-5900; 1931 Huguenot Road; 728-1932; 1501 N. Parham Road; 288-1200 Sugar Shack’s famous flavors, or a customized flavor thought up by the creative staff, are alternatives for the cake, through a 12- to 18-inch donut or multiple dozens stacked in tiers. “We can make almost anything that people can think of,” says Allison Varecka, front-end manager. 2. Cupcakes from Pearl’s Cupcake Shoppe 3. Various desserts from Sweet Fix Reception Food or Dessert Vendor in Addition to Caterer: Sweet Fix 9 W. 10th St.; 404-2349 Sweet Fix offers tables that complement the wedding theme with everything from French macarons to fruit tartlets. “We don’t just provide the dessert,” says owner Amanda Robinson, “we create a custom-styled dessert table, typically to accompany the theme that looks good and tastes good.” 2. Sugar Shack Donuts 3. (Tie) King of Pops; Pearl’s Cupcake Shoppe Best Way to Incorporate Chocolate Into Your Wedding: Chocolate fountain Who doesn’t love a chocolate fountain? Marshmallows, strawberries, cookies and cakes are all better once dipped in an indulgent stream of fine chocolate. 2. For the Love of Chocolate 3. Gearharts Fine Chocolates × Expand Photo by Lizzy Uvanni Photography Local Wine to Serve at Your Wedding: New Kent Winery 8400 Old Church Road, New Kent; 932-8240 Having planted the first vines in 2001, New Kent Winery features award-winning fine wines, including Chardonnay, Meritage and White Merlot. Be on the lookout for more production as six more acres of vines were added this year. 2. Barboursville Vineyards (Barboursville) 3. (Tie) Blenheim Vineyards (Charlottesville); James River Cellars Winery; Veritas Vineyard & Winery (Afton) Locations Hotel Venue: The Jefferson Hotel 101 W. Franklin St.; 649-4750 Nothing beats that classic, 36-step marble staircase. But recent renovations make The Jefferson even better, says Catering Director Jimmy Harris. “More than ever, couples and their guests have a unique opportunity to celebrate in historic opulence while enjoying a modern, relevant wedding experience.” 2. Quirk Hotel 3. Linden Row Inn Barn/Farm Wedding Venue: Fairview Farm 1660 Ballsville Road, Powhatan; 492-4972 As a complete wedding destination, Fairview Farm offers weekend accommodations for a bridal party of up to 16. “Our couples love that we include so much with our package,” co-owner Deborah Gordon says. “We are a value when compared with Saturday-only venues, and it’s a relaxing weekend.”

2. Amber Grove 3. Seven Springs Hidden Gem Wedding Ceremony Site: Historic Mankin Mansion 4300 Oakleys Lane; 737-7773 Proprietors Martin and Paula Ramirez purchased this historic estate — built by a brick magnate during the roaring ’20s — a dozen years ago. Now lovingly restored and enhanced, couples can make their vows in any number of locations, including under a 100-year-old sycamore. 2. The Mill at Fine Creek 3. (Tie) Linden Row Inn; Poe Museum; The Manor House at Kings Charter Place to Hold a Bridal Shower: Quirk Hotel 201 W. Broad St.; 340-6040 Not only is the rooftop bar a serene gathering place, but the hotel’s signature restaurant Maple & Pine serves up seasonal selections and craft cocktails. Host the shower during the restaurant’s weekend brunch for some casual mid-day fun. Gather at the Richmond coffee shop near the front of the lobby and lounge on the hotel’s renowned pink chairs and couches, too. 2. The Jefferson Hotel 3. (Tie) The Boathouse at Sunday Park; Can Can Brasserie; The Country Club of Virginia One-Stop Wedding Weekend Location: The Jefferson Hotel 101 W. Franklin St.; 649-4750 The Jefferson has everything under one roof for your big day, including unique spaces for the bridal luncheon, ceremony, post-reception party and overnight accommodations. “Experienced wedding planners, in-house florist, salon, lighting vendor and a talented wedding cake designer are also available,” says Jennifer Crisp, public relations manager. 2. Historic Mankin Mansion 3. Quirk Hotel Outdoor Wedding Site: Maymont 1700 Hampton St.; 358-7166 Maymont began as a 100-acre, Gilded Age estate, and its grounds offer multiple options. But one of its best features — its status as a city park — has an unexpected benefit. “It’s a place couples can visit any time,” says events associate Catherine Pierce. “They can picnic on their anniversaries.” 2. Historic Mankin Mansion 3. (Tie) The Mill at Fine Creek; Tuckahoe Plantation Best Place for an Elopement in Virginia: Virginia Beach With the sand under your feet and the ocean breeze wafting in your hair, it doesn’t get much better than a waterside ceremony for an elopement. Plus, with the boardwalk, restaurants on the water, and numerous entertainment options, it’s a great place to enjoy your time together as a newly married couple. 2. (Tie) Charlottesville; The Inn at Willow Grove; Maymont 3. Natural Bridge Reception Location for a Small Wedding: Historic Mankin Mansion 4300 Oakleys Lane; 737-7773 A wedding at the Historic Mankin Mansion includes an in-house planning team. Choose from indoor or outdoor reception locations. And exchange your vows below a 100-year-old sycamore tree or in the newly restored Vintage European Gallery. An added bonus is the entire private estate is reserved for your one-day or weekend celebration. 2. (Tie) The Boathouse; The Mill at Fine Creek 3. Quirk Hotel New Wedding Venue: Quirk Hotel 201 W. Broad St.; 340-6040 Downtown Richmond is home to the Quirk Hotel, which boasts Italian Renaissance architecture with a modern twist, a rooftop bar and an art gallery. “We also have a very unique catering style; we specialize in a shared plate menu and most of our food is locally sourced,” says Noelle Yount, group and catering sales manager. 2. Seven Springs 3. Upper Shirley Vineyards Newlywed/Bridal Suite: The Jefferson Hotel 101 W. Franklin St.; 649-4750 This historic hotel originally had six bridal suites, which attributed to its fame as a honeymoon destination. The Jefferson is currently renovating the suites, including the Jefferson Suite. “The 1,400-square-foot Jefferson Suite, with its private marble balcony overlooking historic Franklin Street, will be unveiled in May,” says Jennifer Crisp, public relations manager. 2. Quirk Hotel 3. Linden Row Inn Place to Hold a Welcome Reception for Your Guests: The Jefferson Hotel 101 W. Franklin St.; 649-4750 The Jefferson is keeping up with the rising popularity of welcome receptions, which allow guests to enjoy quality time together before the wedding day. “These casual affairs are also a great opportunity to have a little fun with a theme, including unique food and specialty cocktails,” says Jennifer Crisp, public relations manager. 2. Quirk Hotel 3. The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing or Sunday Park Under-the-Radar Reception Site: Historic Mankin Mansion 4300 Oakleys Lane; 737-7773 In a tucked-away corner of east Richmond, Mankin Mansion is convenient to the airport and accommodations. Their reception pavilion is easily personalized with lighting and decorations, and guests can enjoy the grounds, which feature a life-sized chessboard and formal gardens. 2. Linden Row Inn × Expand Photo by Steven and Lily Photography Place for Engagement Pictures: Maymont 1700 Hampton St.; 358-7166 Want a beautiful backdrop? Look no further than historic Maymont, with manicured gardens, sweeping views and “ooh”-worthy stone architecture. Events Associate Catherine Pierce notes the nominal booking fee is in place to help preserve the space as well as prevent too many couples jockeying for position on a single day.

2. Libby Hill Park 3. Historic Mankin Mansion Honeymoon Getaway in Virginia: The Omni Homestead Resort 7696 Sam Snead Highway, Hot Springs; 800-838-1766 This year is the 250th anniversary for The Homestead, now known as The Omni Homestead Resort. For couples wanting to relax, there is the serenity garden or couple’s spa treatment. Active folks can choose from a long list of outdoor activities for summer or winter. Lynn Swann, director of marketing and communications, says that they will be adding a zip-line tour in the near future. 2. Charlottesville 3. Virginia Beach Place to Hold a Bachelorette Party: Quirk Hotel Rooftop Bar 201 W. Broad St.; 340-6040 Guest Experience Supervisor Jason Harrison says that Quirk’s rooftop is a fantastic setting to host events with a great view of the Richmond skyline. At 3,000 square feet, it’s ideal for cocktail receptions for up to 120 guests and also can accommodate more formal, seated events for 40 to 60 guests. 2. (Tie) Charleston, South Carolina; Godfreys Restaurant and Nightclub; The Tobacco Company Club Farewell Brunch Location: The Jefferson Hotel 101 W. Franklin St.; 649-4750 The Jefferson is firmly rooted in Richmond wedding tradition and known for its festive Sunday Champagne brunch. “It’s a perfect way for friends and family to gather for a fond farewell,” says Jennifer Crisp, public relations manager. “Wedding groups can join in the fun and festivity of brunch in the privacy of their own function room.” 2. The Boathouse 3. Quirk Hotel Rehearsal Dinner Location: The Boathouse The Boathouse at Sunday Park: 4602 Millridge Parkway, Midlothian; 744-2545; The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing: 4708 E. Old Main St.; 622-2628; The Boathouse at Short Pump Town Center: 11800 W. Broad St., Unit 950; 360-7200 With three locations — two waterside— The Boathouse is convenient and picturesque. The restaurant’s FAQ page even points out that planned menus might be altered at the last minute to ensure the highest quality ingredients. 2. The Jefferson Hotel 3. Historic Mankin Mansion Place to Pop the Question: Maymont 1700 Hampton St.; 358-7166 For the fifth year in a row, Maymont has been voted as the Best Place to Pop the Question. Surprising? It shouldn’t be, with the Italian Garden, Japanese Garden, scenic waterfall area and horse-drawn carriage rides. With 100 beautiful acres to explore, you’re sure to find that perfect spot. 2. Libby Hill Park 3. The Jefferson Hotel Bridal Luncheon: The Jefferson Hotel 101 W. Franklin St.; 649-4750 Start the wedding weekend off right. From afternoon tea in the Palm Court lobby to a private lunch in an out-of-the-way spot, “the most memorable bridal luncheons reflect the personalities of the bride and her attendants, and celebrate the common interests that brought them all together,” says Jimmy Harris, director of catering. 2. Quirk Hotel 3. The Boathouse Wedding Venue With Unique Décor: Quirk Hotel 201 W. Broad St.; 340-6040 Open for just a year, Quirk straddles two worlds: Its building is a century old but has been painstakingly restored and now gleams with modern design and décor. “People come to us because of the dramatic aspect of the hotel,” notes Noelle Yount, group and catering sales manager. 2. The Mill at Fine Creek 3. Historic Mankin Mansion Most Romantic Ceremony Site: The Mill at Fine Creek 2434 Robert E. Lee Road, Powhatan; 379-8211 With historic ruins and a picture-perfect setting, The Mill at Fine Creek is effortlessly romantic. Co-owners Mark and Lisa Benusa seek to honor that spirit. “We only ever hold one wedding per day,” Mark says. “Couples need to feel special. … We encourage them to focus on what’s important.” 2. Historic Mankin Mansion 3. Maymont (Italian Gardens, Waterfall) Best B&B in Virginia for a Wedding: Historic Mankin Mansion 4300 Oakleys Lane; 737-7773 This charming, historic wedding venue was saved and restored in order to fill it with love and celebration as a venue for gorgeous weddings and receptions. The attention to detail is truly unsurpassed, says Paula Ramirez, proprietor and co-owner. 2. (Tie) Clifton Inn (Charlottesville); Virginia Cliffe Inn 3. The Inn at Warner Hall (Gloucester) Historic Wedding Reception Site: Tredegar Iron Works 500 Tredegar St.; 649-1861, ext. 148 In the heart of downtown, Tredegar Iron Works has it all: outdoor brick ruins, a beautiful courtyard and the backdrop of the James River. “It’s a true Richmond experience,” says special events coordinator Tracy Hynes. Rental includes a 40-by-100-foot tent and always a Plan B, in the case of inclement weather. 2. Historic Mankin Mansion 3. Tuckahoe Plantation Reception Venue for a Large Wedding: The Jefferson Hotel

101 W. Franklin St.; 649-4750 Director of Catering Jimmy Harris sets the scene at The Jefferson: “Enjoy that magical moment at the top of the Grand Staircase as your admiring guests await you and your beloved in the Rotunda. Then continue the festivities in one of The Jefferson Hotel’s beautiful ballrooms, which can accommodate up to 360 guests for a seated dinner or 450 for a stand-up reception.” 2. Historic Mankin Mansion 3. The John Marshall Ballrooms Gifts Local Store for Bridesmaid Gifts: Tweed 4035 Lauderdale Drive; 249-3900 With most items ready to be customized, at Tweed it’s easy to create a unique gift for each of your bridesmaids. Looking for that special present for when you ask her to be in the wedding party? The gold-finished “Tie the Knot” bracelet is packaged in a gift box that reads: “My ‘I Do’ would knot be the same without you.” 2. trend. 3. Mongrel Best RVA-Inspired Wedding Favor: Local Craft Beer Unquestionably, Richmond’s craft beer game is strong. It’s becoming a highlight of the reception to serve a favorite local brew, and why not add to the enjoyment by letting the guests take their pick of an artisanal can or bottle to bring home? 2. Virginia/local cookies 3. Virginia peanuts Place to Purchase Personalized/Monogrammed Gifts: Tweed 4035 Lauderdale Drive; 249-3900 With a large selection of wedding-related gifts such as soft robes for the bride-to-be to silver platters and wooden frames, Tweed can customize almost all of their items. “Typically any item in the store can be personalized in some fashion, whether it’s embroidery, vinyl engraving or monogram,” says store Manager Mary Margaret Watson. 2. trend. 3. Etsy Local Shop for Groomsmen Gifts: Mongrel 2924 W. Cary St.; 342-1272 This Carytown destination is celebrating 25 years in business. With gifts for men including shave kits, mustache wax, printed socks and flasks, there are plenty of options to find a perfect present for all of your groomsmen. 2. (Tie) Urban Set Groom; trend. 3. Peter-Blair New & Trending Best Way to Incorporate Your Pet: Ring Bearer Richmonders love their fur babies, and what better way to have them be a part of the ceremony than to add a little bow tie to their collar and have them travel down the aisle? Just attach the rings securely for the trip to the altar, and voilà: instant ring bearer. 2. Put in photos 3. With or as flower girl New Bridal Shop in the Richmond Region: Annalise Bridal Boutique 1309 E. Main St.; 649-3000 With seven designer lines and prices ranging between $2,000 and $6,000, Annalise Bridal Boutique can wow any bride. “All of our designers cater to a certain bride and a certain style, so we’re able to capture the vineyard bride, the beach bride or the city bride all really well," says owner Lindsey Livesay. Best Wedding-Related Hashtag of 2016: #rvawedding(s) You came, you saw, you hashtagged. Couples and wedding guests alike couldn’t resist using #rvawedding(s) in 2016 to share their celebration digitally with friends, family and everyone else who was participating in an RVA wedding. 2. #wedding or #weddingday 3. #wedcrashrva New Bridal Service in the Richmond Region: Annalise Bridal Boutique 1309 E. Main St.; 649-3000 Since 2015, Annalise Bridal Boutique has built lasting relationships through individualized service; the dress is just the beginning. “We really create this concierge environment for our brides,” says owner Lindsey Livesay. “It’s not just about the dress. We also check in on them as far as how they’re doing with vendors, alterations and fittings; it makes the whole experience intimate.” Photos, Videos, Music & Lighting × Expand Photo by Creating Classics Photography Event Lighting: Lighting Professors 6403 Dickens Place; 755-8014 With a company maxim of “Events end, but memories last,” Lighting Professors focuses on more than fixtures. Sales Director Patrick Holmes notes that lighting is central to the whole experience: “Lighting is going to reflect on every aspect of your event, from people’s appearances to photography.” 2. Blue Steel Lighting Design 3. Leap Audio Visual Wedding Day Photography: J&D Photography 269-4439 or j-dphoto.com Husband-and-wife team David and Jada Parrish document weddings in fun and artistic ways. They prefer to capture natural, candid moments rather than create typical posed shots. 2. Mike Topham Photography 3. Kim Stockwell Photography String Instrument Group, Duo or Soloist: Silverleaf String Quartet 330-3593 or silverleafstringquartet.com From the processional to the first dance, the wedding day revolves around music, and the Silverleaf String Quartet customizes their set to best accompany the wedding style. “We have a large repertoire of older, classical and contemporary music, and that list is constantly growing,” says co-owner and first violinist Susan Bedell.

2. Shelley Greene, harpist 3. Les Jolie Deux Bridal Boudoir Photography: Stephanie Yonce Photography stephanieyoncephotography.com Boudoir photography wasn’t always a part of Stephanie Yonce’s portfolio … until she did a boudoir shoot herself. She was so inspired by her experience that she began to offer it to her clients. “You’re planning in advance for everything for a wedding, but in a boudoir shoot, you’re not fighting a clock,” says Yonce. “It’s completely indulgent for yourself.” 2. J&D Photography 3. 422 Studio/Ginger Curry Engagement Photo Session: J&D Photography 269-4439 or j-dphoto.com What is it about engagement photos that make them so special? Ask J&D Photography co-founder Jada Parrish, and she’ll tell you, “They’re just so real.” Parrish says her company catches snapshots of “who people are in their regular lives.” Reasonable options for photoshoot packages available. 2. Kim Stockwell Photography 3. Mike Topham Photography Top Band: Three Sheets to the Wind 938-6872 or yachtrock.biz Manager Topper Dandy says Three Sheets to the Wind has recently added a three-piece horn section to its yacht-rocking lineup. Captain Max Power explains, “The Rounding Cape Horns [as the horn section is called] give the band an extra gear, add a ton of energy and expand the repertoire with songs like ‘Sussudio’ and ‘Gimme the Night.’ ” 2. The Dickens 3. The Jangling Reinharts Audio Visual Provider: Leap Audio Visual 908-5327 or leapav.com Leap AV works with couples on a budget, offering affordable DJ support, equipment and lighting for the ceremony through the reception. “We provide the best price possible for brides, and there’s no minimums whatsoever, so if you have a really small wedding or [up] to 4,000 guests, it really doesn’t matter to us,” says Managing Director Tim Kulynych. Bridal Portraits: J&D Photography 269-4439 or j-dphoto.com J&D Photography recommends having bridal portraits taken, because it's a great "test run" for the bride. Between the hair, gown, makeup and flowers, she has an opportunity to see her ensemble in its entirety before the big day. Choose from having the portraits taken at your venue or another location of your choice. 2. Hayes & Fisk Photography 3. (Tie) Kim Stockwell Photography; Mike Topham Photography Videographer: (Tie) J&D Photography; Ginger Topham J&D: 269-4439 or j-dphoto.com; Ginger Topham: 370-6385 or gingertopham.com J&D’s Jada Parrish says her approach is to tell a wedding story: “You get to see all the little details of the day.” For her part, Ginger Topham strives for authenticity. “I don’t want to intrude,” she says, “so the emotions and personalities of the couple and the family can surface.” 2. White Tree Wedding Productions 3. Handspun Cinema Wedding DJ: Black Tie Entertainment (Formerly Choice Entertainment) 10035 Sliding Hill Road; 788-4603 Choice Entertainment was sold to Black Tie Entertainment in July, but not to worry — former owner Bill Gilliam (now the Richmond-area manager) says he and his staff still provide the same level of exceptional service. They pride themselves on their teamwork and ability to coordinate with other professionals “to yield an exceptional celebratory experience,” he says. 2. Debonaire Entertainment 3. Bow Tied Weddings × Expand Photo courtesy Party Pictures RVA Photo Booth Company: Party Pictures RVA 240-5826 or partypicturesrva.com Though known for their array of photo strip options and high-quality prints, co-owners Alison and Sean Hilton expect to make history this spring when “Rosie,” a 1963 Shasta Compact camper, hits the road as the first mobile photo booth in the state. “We love that ’60s canned-ham look” of the vehicle, Alison says. 2. Richmond Photobooth 3. Richmond Photo & Video Booth Décor & Details Furniture Rentals: Paisley & Jade 381-4625 or paisleyandjade.com A combination of “vintage treasure hunting” and on-site construction ensures couples can find the right piece for their aesthetic. “One of our strengths is the depth of our inventory,” says Morgan Montgomery, who works alongside Perkins Morgan. “A couple might want a pink sofa, and we have five to show them.” 2. Classic Party Rentals of Virginia 3. Party Perfect Day-of Wedding Coordinator: XOXO Weddings and Events LLC (Angela Simpson) 441-3609 or xoxoweddingsandeventsllc.com Being the glue that holds together a wedding on the day it’s actually happening is a “lost art,” according to XOXO Weddings and Events’ owner and lead coordinator, Angela Simpson. Even though XOXO helps coordinate months before the big day, Simpson says being there when the action takes place is what makes her day-of services the best around. In fact, she’ll tell you, “If no one else wants to supply it, I will.” 2. CCS Events (Colleen Cook) Linen Rentals: Classic Party Rentals of Virginia 9313 Burge Ave.; 743-7980; 9127 W. Broad St.; 270-9544

Classic has you covered (literally) for all your linen needs for weddings small or large. Choose from the standard, prints, textures or specialty linen collections, and new prints and patterns are constantly being added into the inventory. 2. Glamour Linens 3. Rent-E-Quip Officiant: Two Become One Ministry 572-0833 or twobecomeoneministry.com Brian Purcell of Two Become One Ministry offers ceremony customization in addition to premarital coaching and wedding chapel options; just a few reasons for his popularity. But he says, “I owe my success to every bride and groom that has given me the honor of telling their love story on their most special day.” 2. (Tie) Rev. Doug Bowman; Rev. Phyllis Ann Min 3. Dream a Little Dream Weddings of Virginia (Kimberly Kelly) Limousine Company: James Limousine 2415 Anniston St.; 273-1540 James Limousine has been providing wedding transportation since 1992, so they’re definitely experienced when it comes to making sure you get to your ceremony, reception and accommodations promptly and professionally. From the bachelor or bachelorette party to airport transportation before and after the honeymoon, they have all of your transportation needs covered. 2. James River Transportation 3. (Tie) Crown Limousine; TNT Limousine Tent Rentals: Rent-E-Quip 2600 Boulevard, Colonial Heights; 520-7100 Salesman Adam Aultman says it’s the material that matters. Rent-E-Quip’s tents are made with a sailcloth-like waterproof vinyl that keeps the rain off while offering the perfect backdrop for lighting. With options in size, style, liners and drapes, “We help couples build their entire event,” he says. 2. Party Perfect 3. Classic Party Rentals of Virginia Calligraphy or Hand-Lettering Artist: Ginny Rogan Calligraphy 794-2124 or ginnyrogancalligraphy.com Calligraphy isn’t just for envelopes anymore. Ginny Rogan works with couples on save-the-date cards, invitations, menus, programs — even custom maps. “They give a scope of the area and where things are in relation to one another,” she says. After the wedding, the map becomes a unique keepsake, perfect for framing. 2. (Tie) Capital Calligraphy; Amanda Krovic 3. (Tie) Dejlige Creative; Type Delight × Expand Photo by Jillian Michaels Photography Locally Designed Invitations/Local Invitation Designer: English Tea Paperie 608-0997 or englishteapaperie.com For truly custom wedding invitations that show a couple’s personalities, look no further than English Tea Paperie’s bespoke stationery. Owner Chloe Minyon will meet with you, discuss styles and elements that you would like included, and provide multiple mockups before a final decision is made. 2. (Tie) By Invitation Only; Sue Corral Ink 3. Merrymaker Fine Paper Stationery/Invitation Shop: Merrymaker Fine Paper 3022 W. Cary St.; 353-8518 Merrymaker Fine Paper, a stationery and gift shop, has specialized in wedding invitations and social occasion stationery for more than 30 years. Owner Heather Holub says, “People often tell us it makes them happy just to be in our shop. We love the creative process of collaborating with our customers to bring their paper dreams to life.” 2. By Invitation Only 3. Paper on the Avenue Floral Design: Photosynthesis Floral Design 319-7765 or photosynthesis.bz Rhea Calpeno, the founder and creative director for this boutique floral design studio, is known for refined, organic style. “We love working with clients to create florals that tell their story and embody the beauty of their celebration,” she says. 2. (Tie) Amanda Burnette; Flowers by Mona Ray 3. (Tie) The Green Flamingo; Vogue Flower Market Event Designer/Planner: Events by Elizabeth Palmer 425 Strawberry St. (Richmond Wedding Collective); 305-6997 With a background in facility rental, owner Liz Singleton helps bridge the gap between the couple’s ideas and venue realities. “I can see both sides and anticipate issues,” she says, noting that being involved from the beginning is key. “We help put together all pieces of the puzzle so everything works together well.” 2. Kim Moody Design 3. CCS Events (Colleen Cook) Other Rentals: Paisley & Jade 381-4625 or paisleyandjade.com Wedding décor is Paisley & Jade’s specialty, with a selection of vintage pieces that includes everything from bars to lighting features. “Our beautifully crafted visuals custom-built in house by our team carry a one-of-a-kind feel,” says Co-Captain Morgan Montgomery. 2. Classic Party Rentals of Virginia 3. Rent-E-Quip Pre- & Post-Wedding × Expand Photo by Jay Paul Wedding Dance Instructor: Rigby’s Jig 5470 W. Broad St.; 864-2300 General social dancing instruction for the bride and groom and their guests is Rigby’s Jig’s specialty. “Our studio is comprised of several different rooms adjacent to our ballroom so that a private lesson is truly private,” says owner Eleanor Robertson. “Many of our wedding clients are now coming back to dance now that their kids are school age to enjoy a date night together.” 2. Dance Masters Gown Preservation: HandCraft Cleaners