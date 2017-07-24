It’s in the Bag

× Expand Illustration by Christiana Sandoval Woodard

Couples have enough to worry about when preparing for a wedding than to think about all the little what-ifs. “What if my zipper breaks?” “What if the wind starts to pick up during my outdoor wedding?” “What if the flower girl loses her basket?”

That’s where the professionals come in.

An experienced wedding planner comes equipped with emergency preparedness items that can get you out of these jams and many, many more. You might even be surprised by what they carry. The savvy wedding professional totes much more than scissors, tape and safety pins, all to ensure a beautiful and stress-free event.

We spoke with four local planners to get their take on those must-have day-of items and their advice for being prepared and enjoying the big day.

Honey Armstrong

Kim Moody Design

Must-have: Zip ties

They’re small and plastic, flexible and unobtrusive, and they can secure just about anything … which is why Armstrong says she and her colleagues go through gobs of black and white zip ties every year.

“They’re so much faster than Command hooks, and they’re easily hidden,” she says. “It’s a great tool to secure things quickly.”

Armstrong recalls one outdoor wedding that featured a professionally designed floral installation. Moments before the bride was to walk down the aisle, a gust of wind created a very different look than the one the florist had intended.

“I was worried about running behind and didn’t want to stress the bride out,” Armstrong says. “A staple gun wasn’t an option. We were able to grab a handful of zip ties and fix the arrangement without anyone noticing.”

Advice for the couple: Take a break

Armstrong isn’t Jewish, but she appreciates the traditional Jewish wedding custom of the Yichud (or Seclusion) room, in which a newly married couple retreats to a private room where they can break their wedding fast, perhaps exchange gifts and spend a few minutes alone. She encourages all her couples to include five minutes after the ceremony“to just be.”

Nica Lewis

Every Little Detail

Must-have: Those pesky extras

Lewis and her team begin each wedding day by running through their checklist, making sure everything that is needed for the ceremony is on hand. She remembers all too well one instance where her team went looking for key reception items — the flutes for the Champagne toast and the wedding-cake server — only to have the bride realize they had been forgotten.

“Thank heavens our studio was right around the corner” from the wedding site, Lewis says. “We sent someone to the office, and she picked up what we needed.”

While those particular items haven’t had to be replaced since, they and a host of other accessories are now always on hand. “We just try to think of every single thing that can go wrong,” Lewis says. “Our emergency kit covers the gauntlet.”

Advice for the couple: Live in the moment

Lewis encourages her couples to find time during the day to enjoy the experience. She is especially fond of that first instant when the couple comes together for a “first look” on their wedding day. “It’s a prelude to the pre-ceremony photos,” she explains. “It’s that moment when the bride and groom have their first look of one another. It’s very, very private, no family, no attendants.”

Setting aside time for special moments can be key to enjoying the day as a couple should, Lewis advises. “Emotions are running high, and everything is happening at the speed of light,” she says. “Take advantage of the team you have hired to enjoy the moment.”

Denise Johnson

Made Weddings and Events

Must-have: Socks and blow-dryer

Johnson says this one wedding-day slip up can easily happen: The bride purchases a lovely pair of shoes for her big day and then puts them aside, to keep them clean and ready. But while the wedding dress has been worn and fit a few times, those unworn shoes are still new and tight — too tight for a long day of walking, greeting and dancing. Luckily, there’s an easy fix. “If you put on socks and blow-dry the shoes, it will stretch the fabric of the shoe,” Johnson says. She remembers one wedding where a helpful bridesmaid, whose foot was the same size as the bride’s, actually did the stretching, so the bride could stay on schedule with her pre-ceremony preparations.

Advice for the couple: Keep your eyes on the prize

Johnson, who was a high-school counselor for 12 years before opening her business, encourages her client couples to keep the big picture in mind. “I try to get my couples to hold onto the ‘Why,’ ” she says. “I ask them, ‘Why are you getting married? Why are you having a wedding?’ ”