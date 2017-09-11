Strike up the Band

The big day is stressful enough; the last thing you need to do is worry about the music. In choosing a musical group, you’ll want one that’s professional, but also flexible enough to accommodate oddball reception wishes — like when Aunt Judy wants to come up and sing Lionel Richie’s “Hello” with the band in F-sharp. Luckily, there are numerous standout ensembles in the Richmond area ready to rock your reception, trafficking in all styles. Here’s a toast to five of the area’s best:

× Expand Photo courtesy Whiskey Rebellion

Whiskey Rebellion is for the bride and groom who want high-octane acoustic music. The Rebellion has toured nationally and released three CDs of original music; they pride themselves on a live fusion of bluegrass, jazz and rock ‘n’ roll, offering a full band package or a smaller, more intimate lineup. Either way, this veteran Americana band picks on just about everything — The Beatles, Talking Heads, Guns N’ Roses. thewhiskeyrebellion.net.

× Expand Photo courtesy Sam Hill Entertainment

Soul Expressions, like most wedding bands, has learned to do everything, but their specialty is throwing a party that can include everything from The Doobie Brothers to 50 Cent. Led by singer-guitarist Lenny Holmes, the seven-piece band has shared the stage with Portsmouth’s Missy Elliot, P-Funk and Patti LaBelle and is definitely a consideration if you want to leave your guests a sweaty mess. facebook.com/SoulExpressionsBandRichmondVa.

× Expand Photo courtesy Sam Hill Entertainment

The Bellevue Rhythmaires are centered around one of Richmond’s finest musicians, guitarist Charles Arthur, who is augmented by other standout area players, including Stephen McCarthy (formerly of The Long Ryders and The Jayhawks). The group’s chops are formidable, with more than 250 songs in their repertoire, but they can learn just about anything, and they pride themselves on playing without amplification should the locale warrant it. samhillbands.com/bands/bellevue-rhythmaires.

× Expand Photo by Sarah Street Photography

Three Sheets to the Wind offers up a whimsical, tongue-in-cheek reception experience. Singer Topper Dandy and his cohorts specialize in the sleek yacht-rock of Hall & Oates, Christopher Cross, and anything found on a ’70s or ’80s greatest-hits album. Dandy is a charming emcee, and for a little extra, you can fill out the band with a four-piece horn section and extra percussionist and really ride like the wind. yachtrock.biz.

× Expand Photo by Robert Luk, courtesy The Lawrence Olds Band

The Lawrence Olds Band is a jazzy yet danceable alternative to aggressive party music. Veteran jazz and R&B singer Olds leads a local all-star lineup of seasoned players, including drummer Todd Woodson and keyboardist Charlie Kilpatrick, and can play as light or as loud as you want. Extra bonus: The group has released two excellent CDs you may want to take along on the honeymoon. lawrenceoldsband.com.