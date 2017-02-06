Vineyard Vibrancy

× Expand Silk chiffon Oslo gown by Pronovias, $1,431, at Urban Set Bride. 18-karat yellow and white gold with diamonds Cairo earrings by Marco Bicego, $3,440; Roberto Coin rose gold, yellow gold and white gold with diamonds bracelets, $3,300 each; Roberto Coin rose gold, yellow gold and white gold with diamonds eternity bands, $1,260 each, all at Fink’s Jewelers.

Every bride wants to shine, and what better way to do it than choosing attire that reflects the glow she feels inside on the big day? From glittering glamour to ruffled white elegance, the beautiful grounds of Upper Shirley Vineyards serve as a serene setting for these stunning selections.

× 1 of 5 Expand Allure Bridal lace and tulle ball gown, $1,350; pearl-trimmed tulle veil, $285, both at Bridal Elegance. 18-karat white gold with diamonds Penny Preville lace earrings, $6,165, at Fink’s Jewelers. × 2 of 5 Expand Jackie Rogers organza halter-neck top, $300; M Siamo white linen pants, $600, both at Baggio. Straw clamshell fascinator with pearls, $145, at Ignatius Hats. Sterling silver with diamonds Stax bracelet by David Yurman, $4,900; sterling silver with diamonds Stax ring by David Yurman, $1,200, both at Fink’s Jewelers. × 3 of 5 Expand Jewel embroidered Snowflake gown by Domo Adami, $750, at Bliss Bridal. 1960s replica of 1920s John Hagarty Irish handwoven wool opera cloak, $228, at Bygones. Jeweled hair ornament, $125, at Bridal Elegance. 18-karat yellow gold with diamonds Starburst ring by David Yurman, $3,900; 18-karat yellow gold with diamonds Starburst earrings by David Yurman, $2,250, both at Fink’s Jewelers. × 4 of 5 Expand Olivia K short jeweled dress, $965, exclusively at miLA Bridal. 14-karat white gold with diamonds chandelier earrings, $7,595, at Fink’s Jewelers. × 5 of 5 Expand Stella York jeweled-top gown with tulle skirt, $1,600, at Tiffanys Bridal. 18-karat gold with diamonds Albion ring by David Yurman, $10,500, at Fink’s Jewelers. 1950 Schiaparelli necklace, $990, at Bygones. Prev Next

All in the Details

Here’s a sampling of the featured accessories from our gown shots, ready for their close-up.

× 1 of 9 Expand 18-karat white gold and sapphire necklace with diamonds, $28,495; sapphire with diamonds Chatelaine earrings, $2,900; sapphire with diamonds Albion ring, $2,250, both by David Yurman, all at Fink’s Jewelers. × 2 of 9 Expand 18-karat yellow and white gold with diamonds Masai necklace by Marco Bicego, $5,250, at Fink's Jewelers. × 3 of 9 Expand 18-karat white gold with diamonds Penny Preville lace earrings, $6,165, at Fink’s Jewelers. × 4 of 9 Expand 18-karat white gold with diamonds Penny Preville lace ring, $4,580, at Fink's Jewelers. × 5 of 9 Expand Sterling silver with diamonds Stax bracelet by David Yurman, $4,900; sterling silver with diamonds Stax ring by David Yurman, $1,200, both at Fink’s Jewelers. × 6 of 9 Expand 18-karat yellow gold with diamonds Starburst ring by David Yurman, $3,900, at Fink's Jewelers. × 7 of 9 Expand 18-karat yellow gold with diamonds Starburst earrings by David Yurman, $2,250, at Fink’s Jewelers. × 8 of 9 Expand Jeweled hair ornament, $125, at Bridal Elegance. × 9 of 9 Expand 14-karat white gold with diamonds chandelier earrings, $7,595, at Fink’s Jewelers. Prev Next

MODEL: Jamie Bowersox, T H E Artist Agency

HAIR: Kelly Hopkins, 1213 Hair Studio

Makeup: Aaron Ellerbrock, BRIDEface Richmond

Photography Assistant: Andrew Cheatham

Bouquet and rose provided by Strawberry Fields Flowers and Finds