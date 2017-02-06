Vineyard Vibrancy

Photos by Alexis Courtney | Styling by Geraldine Duskin

Every bride wants to shine, and what better way to do it than choosing attire that reflects the glow she feels inside on the big day? From glittering glamour to ruffled white elegance, the beautiful grounds of Upper Shirley Vineyards serve as a serene setting for these stunning selections.

×

1 of 5

03_RBride_WinterSpring17_061_bp1216.jpg

Allure Bridal lace and tulle ball gown, $1,350; pearl-trimmed tulle veil, $285, both at Bridal Elegance. 18-karat white gold with diamonds Penny Preville lace earrings, $6,165, at Fink’s Jewelers.

×

2 of 5

01_RBride_WinterSpring17_048_bp1216.jpg

Jackie Rogers organza halter-neck top, $300; M Siamo white linen pants, $600, both at Baggio. Straw clamshell fascinator with pearls, $145, at Ignatius Hats. Sterling silver with diamonds Stax bracelet by David Yurman, $4,900; sterling silver with diamonds Stax ring by David Yurman, $1,200, both at Fink’s Jewelers.

×

3 of 5

08_RBride_WinterSpring17_088_bp1216.jpg

Jewel embroidered Snowflake gown by Domo Adami, $750, at Bliss Bridal. 1960s replica of 1920s John Hagarty Irish handwoven wool opera cloak, $228, at Bygones. Jeweled hair ornament, $125, at Bridal Elegance. 18-karat yellow gold with diamonds Starburst ring by David Yurman, $3,900; 18-karat yellow gold with diamonds Starburst earrings by David Yurman, $2,250, both at Fink’s Jewelers.

×

4 of 5

06_RBride_WinterSpring17_068_bp1216.jpg

Olivia K short jeweled dress, $965, exclusively at miLA Bridal. 14-karat white gold with diamonds chandelier earrings, $7,595, at Fink’s Jewelers.

×

5 of 5

04_RBride_WinterSpring17_091_bp1216.jpg

Stella York jeweled-top gown with tulle skirt, $1,600, at Tiffanys Bridal. 18-karat gold with diamonds Albion ring by David Yurman, $10,500, at Fink’s Jewelers. 1950 Schiaparelli necklace, $990, at Bygones.

All in the Details

Here’s a sampling of the featured accessories from our gown shots, ready for their close-up.

×

1 of 9

07_RBride_WinterSpring17_451_DETAIL_bp1216.jpg

18-karat white gold and sapphire necklace with diamonds, $28,495; sapphire with diamonds Chatelaine earrings, $2,900; sapphire with diamonds Albion ring, $2,250, both by David Yurman, all at Fink’s Jewelers.

×

2 of 9

02_RBride_WinterSpring17_065_DETAIL_bp1216.jpg

18-karat yellow and white gold with diamonds Masai necklace by Marco Bicego, $5,250, at Fink's Jewelers.

×

3 of 9

03_RBride_WinterSpring17_071_DETAIL_bp1216.jpg

18-karat white gold with diamonds Penny Preville lace earrings, $6,165, at Fink’s Jewelers.

×

4 of 9

03_RBride_WinterSpring17_044_DETAIL_bp1216.jpg

18-karat white gold with diamonds Penny Preville lace ring, $4,580, at Fink's Jewelers.

×

5 of 9

01_RBride_WinterSpring17_048_DETAIL_bp1216.jpg

Sterling silver with diamonds Stax bracelet by David Yurman, $4,900; sterling silver with diamonds Stax ring by David Yurman, $1,200, both at Fink’s Jewelers.

×

6 of 9

08_RBride_WinterSpring17_040_DETAIL_bp1216.jpg

18-karat yellow gold with diamonds Starburst ring by David Yurman, $3,900, at Fink's Jewelers.

×

7 of 9

08_RBride_WinterSpring17_088_DETAIL_bp1216.jpg

18-karat yellow gold with diamonds Starburst earrings by David Yurman, $2,250, at Fink’s Jewelers.

×

8 of 9

08_RBride_WinterSpring17_189_DETAIL_bp1216.jpg

Jeweled hair ornament, $125, at Bridal Elegance.

×

9 of 9

06_RBride_WinterSpring17_068_DETAIL_bp1216.jpg

14-karat white gold with diamonds chandelier earrings, $7,595, at Fink’s Jewelers.

MODEL: Jamie Bowersox, T H E Artist Agency

HAIR: Kelly Hopkins, 1213 Hair Studio

Makeup: Aaron Ellerbrock, BRIDEface Richmond

Photography Assistant: Andrew Cheatham

Bouquet and rose provided by Strawberry Fields Flowers and Finds

Tags

Connect With Us

Richmond Bride Winter/Spring 2017

Don't Miss