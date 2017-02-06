Vineyard Vibrancy

Silk chiffon Oslo gown by Pronovias, $1,431, at Urban Set Bride. 18-karat yellow and white gold with diamonds Cairo earrings by Marco Bicego, $3,440; Roberto Coin rose gold, yellow gold and white gold with diamonds bracelets, $3,300 each; Roberto Coin rose gold, yellow gold and white gold with diamonds eternity bands, $1,260 each, all at Fink’s Jewelers.
Every bride wants to shine, and what better way to do it than choosing attire that reflects the glow she feels inside on the big day? From glittering glamour to ruffled white elegance, the beautiful grounds of Upper Shirley Vineyards serve as a serene setting for these stunning selections.
Allure Bridal lace and tulle ball gown, $1,350; pearl-trimmed tulle veil, $285, both at Bridal Elegance. 18-karat white gold with diamonds Penny Preville lace earrings, $6,165, at Fink’s Jewelers.
Jackie Rogers organza halter-neck top, $300; M Siamo white linen pants, $600, both at Baggio. Straw clamshell fascinator with pearls, $145, at Ignatius Hats. Sterling silver with diamonds Stax bracelet by David Yurman, $4,900; sterling silver with diamonds Stax ring by David Yurman, $1,200, both at Fink’s Jewelers.
Jewel embroidered Snowflake gown by Domo Adami, $750, at Bliss Bridal. 1960s replica of 1920s John Hagarty Irish handwoven wool opera cloak, $228, at Bygones. Jeweled hair ornament, $125, at Bridal Elegance. 18-karat yellow gold with diamonds Starburst ring by David Yurman, $3,900; 18-karat yellow gold with diamonds Starburst earrings by David Yurman, $2,250, both at Fink’s Jewelers.
Olivia K short jeweled dress, $965, exclusively at miLA Bridal. 14-karat white gold with diamonds chandelier earrings, $7,595, at Fink’s Jewelers.
Stella York jeweled-top gown with tulle skirt, $1,600, at Tiffanys Bridal. 18-karat gold with diamonds Albion ring by David Yurman, $10,500, at Fink’s Jewelers. 1950 Schiaparelli necklace, $990, at Bygones.
All in the Details
Here’s a sampling of the featured accessories from our gown shots, ready for their close-up.
18-karat white gold and sapphire necklace with diamonds, $28,495; sapphire with diamonds Chatelaine earrings, $2,900; sapphire with diamonds Albion ring, $2,250, both by David Yurman, all at Fink’s Jewelers.
18-karat yellow and white gold with diamonds Masai necklace by Marco Bicego, $5,250, at Fink's Jewelers.
Jeweled hair ornament, $125, at Bridal Elegance.
MODEL: Jamie Bowersox, T H E Artist Agency
HAIR: Kelly Hopkins, 1213 Hair Studio
Makeup: Aaron Ellerbrock, BRIDEface Richmond
Photography Assistant: Andrew Cheatham
Bouquet and rose provided by Strawberry Fields Flowers and Finds