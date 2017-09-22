× Expand Steven Lloyd will display artwork he has cooked up in his Richmond studio at the West End Arts Festival. (Photo by Keith Locks Photography)

Steven Lloyd works with metal to create sculptures and wall hangings. He says he fell into the practice after painting motorcycles for years. This led Lloyd to what would become his medium, using chemicals and solvents on metal, lighting it on fire, and adding his own special touches after the paint dries. Lloyd and about 100 other artists will fill the cobblestone streets of West Broad Village in Glen Allen this Friday and Saturday for the West End Arts Festival.

Lloyd has traveled with the organizer of the festival, Howard Alan Events, for several years and has displayed his art in six states. A native Richmonder, Lloyd says he noticed the city’s lack of two-day art festivals in the fall and saw potential in bringing the event company and an art festival to Richmond.

“I felt Richmond really needed a nice strong arts show,” Lloyd says. “Richmonders love their art.”

Artists will be showcasing, selling and demonstrating their work at the free festival.

“You don't just have to buy,” said festival organizer Howard Alan. “You get to the meet [the artists and] find out what inspired them.”

The West End Arts Festival, at 3950 Wild Goose Lane in Glen Allen, runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22-23.