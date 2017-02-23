Q&A: Keegan Allen

× Expand Keegan Allen (Photo courtesy The Southern Women's Show)

The summer finale of the hit Freeform series “Pretty Little Liars” left fans on the edge of their seats as they wondered what would happen to their favorite characters. This includes Toby Cavanaugh (played by Keegan Allen) who experienced a serious car accident. Fans will have to wait until the series returns for its final 10 episodes, beginning April 18, to have all of their burning questions answered. While that chapter may be coming to a close for Cavanaugh (maybe sooner than we might think), Allen has a host of projects on tap, from his first book, “Life.Love.Beauty,” to a debut album, as well as some upcoming acting roles. Allen will make an appearance in Richmond to discuss the show and sign autographs of his photography book during The Southern Women’s Show on March 18. We caught up with Allen in advance of his visit to ask about the final episodes of the show, now in its seventh season, and what’s next post-“Pretty Little Liars.”

Richmond magazine: Your book, “Life.Love.Beauty,” is a photo journal of your life thus far. Will you be discussing this project and others during The Southern Women’s Show?

Keegan Allen: Yeah, the [paperback version of the] book will be hopefully available for people to purchase,” and I’m working on a series of other projects as well. I’m working on my music as of right now and Its been a project I’ve been tinkering and toying with over a decade.

RM: What sort of music are you working on? Can we expect a single or an album?

Allen: We’ve been working on an album right now, but I am releasing a single first [titled “Million Miles Away”]. I play the guitar, I play the piano and I do sing on it. They’re just little silly love songs that I really like and I’ve been playing for years. I was recently at Troian [Bellisario’s] wedding, my co-star, and it was really wonderful and beautiful and I played that song at [her] wedding. It’s a song about being in love with someone [while] in a long distance relationship and I felt like it was really appropriate because Patrick [Adams (a Canadian actor)] and Troian have this beautiful relationship, but then Patrick shoots really far away and Troian, when she was shooting “Pretty Little Liars,” she was very far away from him, but they were able to keep this really beautiful relationship for so long and then eventually got married. I felt it very appropriate to play the song there and I hope that whoever hears it feels something from it and that it does some sort of a job for someone somewhere and it gives them hope.

RM: When did you publish “Life.Love.Beauty.” and why did you decide now was a good time to release a photo journal of your life?

Allen: It was published in the beginning of 2015 and I finished the book in 2014. I originally started shooting and taking photographs ... really around the age of 9 years old. My dad gave me this really beautiful film camera and kind of employed me with it to capture moments that I wanted to keep and enjoy forever. I was under this impression that all of my photographs at the time when I was very young would just stay in this little book and, in sort of a very archaic version of social media, I would bring the photo book with me everywhere and show people my photos. ... I felt like I liked that idea of having something to hold in your hand rather than making a blog or sending off photos for social media, which I still do, but I wanted something to sort of feel a little more personal and also to inspire people. The more that I felt like I would share the photography with people, the more they would themselves go out there ... like ‘Oh, I want to try that myself,’ so that would always bring me a lot of joy. That was kind of the premise ... I wanted people to know that they can bring a camera with them everywhere. There is no better time than the present to get involved with photography and it’s had so much of an impact on my life and others.

RM: The book is very personal and shows more about your own life. Do you think fans who only know you for the show will be able to see beyond “Pretty Little Liars” and learn more about you?