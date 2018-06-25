Theater Review: ‘West Side Story’

× Expand Cast members from Virginia Rep's production of "West Side Story" (Photo by Aaron Sutten courtesy Virginia Repertory Theatre)

THE PLAY: The story of Romeo and Juliet is set in 1950s New York, where two rival gangs replace the conflicted families.

THE PRODUCTION: Artistic Director Nathaniel Shaw's roots are in dance, and this show gives him a chance to maximize that talent (even though Jerome Robbins' original choreography is reproduced by Matthew Couvillon). Starting with the spectacular opening number, this show bursts with pent-up energy. This ensemble's nimble, effortless movements makes this the theatrical dance event of the season.

A musical also requires strong voices and compelling performances, and we're in luck: Justin Luciano's Tony isn't much of a threatening gang leader, but he makes the character sweetly appealing. His stunning vocal power elevates every song. As Maria, Brittany Santos also sings beautifully, but doesn't come into her own until the second act. Interestingly, the entire male ensemble creates more memorable characters than the women.

In "America" many of the punch lines are lost in the PA mix (the only time this was an issue). However, the raucous "Gee, Officer Krupke" was a mischievous romp with delightful comic performances and clever direction. The fantasy ballet that amplifies the wistful wishes of "Somewhere" is a beautiful highlight.

In addition to the dazzling dancing and wonderful vocals, Shaw has managed to make every scene affecting. My only question: Why do members of the ensemble stand in the shadows witnessing the action?

Anthony Smith skillfully guides his excellent orchestra through Bernstein's challenging score. Scott Bradley's serviceable set is surrounded by fire escapes and tenement buildings. BJ Wilkinson's lights help focus the drama, but sometimes seem needlessly busy. Sarah Grady's costumes are appropriately colorful.

Running time: 2:30

THE POINT: "West Side Story" is one of our greatest musical treasures, and this production mines its magnificence to create a sparkling jewel of theatrical talent and skill.

× The high-flying street gang known as The Jets. (Photo by Aaron Sutten)

The Virginia Repertory Theatre production of "West Side Story" is onstage through July 29.

