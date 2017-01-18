A New Act for Social Justice

× Expand The Ghostlight Project's poster, designed by David Zinn (Image courtesy theghostlightproject.com)

Members of the Richmond theater community are taking action for equality and compassion in a nationwide event: At 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, hundreds of people will be lighting up theaters brightly — not for any show, but for one large spectacle. This is The Ghostlight Project, an event organized by a coalition of theater artists to bring awareness of social justice issues. Actors, designers, directors, musicians, producers, playwrights and anyone who is willing to venture to their local theater can participate in this display of support at theaters locally and countrywide.

The Ghostlight Project is a public display of solidarity. The event itself involves making a pledge, for “a shared, ongoing commitment to social justice,” according to its website, while holding a light in line with others. The concept came from the “ghost light” that is left on in dark theaters for safety. This Thursday’s event will be the “initiating action” for the project, and organizers encourage “ongoing actions,” including participating in monthly service events, contacting elected officials and encouraging donations to organizations that support vulnerable communities. Theaters participating in the project will continue the effort by fostering a more inclusive theater community in their areas.

Richmond is home to a growing number of independent theaters and performing companies who regularly present plays and musicals touching on many of the issues that The Ghostlight Project targets. Registered theater spaces that will be participating on Thursday in Richmond include Richmond Triangle Players, Virginia Repertory Theatre and CAT Theatre. The CAT Theatre will be playing host to many smaller organizations and companies who do not have a performance space of their own. “Inclusivity is essential in what we do every day,” says Alison Eichler, a member of CAT Theatre's board of directors. “We look forward to the day the ghost light no longer needs to remain lit as a sign of our commitment to protect the values of inclusion, participation and compassion for everyone — regardless of race, class, religion, country of origin, immigration status, disability, gender identity or sexual orientation.”

Currently, The Ghostlight Project has theaters pledged to participate in all 50 states and locations abroad as well. To find a list of participating theaters and more information on how to take part in the event, visit The Ghostlight Project’s website. Thursday's event will be tagged on social media with the hashtags #GhostlightProject and #BeALight.