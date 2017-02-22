Web Extra: 25 Years of French Cinema

× Expand The 2016 French Film Festival delegation of French actors and directors gathers in front of The Byrd Theatre. The young actor in the foreground is Félix Bossuet, star of the film "Belle et Sébastien, l'aventure continue." (Photo by Pierre Courtois)

“That [first] year we had already realized we outgrew any auditorium, whether it was VCU’s or at the University of Richmond or even the Biograph Theatre [the former theater at 814 W. Grace St.],” says co-director and co-founder of the French Film Festival Peter Kirkpatrick.

Kirkpatrick, an associate professor of French at Virginia Commonwealth University, came up with the idea for a French film festival with his wife Françoise Ravaux-Kirkpatrick, a professor of French and film studies at the University of Richmond.

In 1993, it had only been two years since the couple’s wedding in France, but they were looking for a way to engage their students through their shared passion for French culture. After considering events related to music and literature, film seemed the best format to share the creativity and culture of France.

“We wanted to create a well-known event that would attract students, first of all, to the language and French major … but also a cultural event that would allow students and community members and the larger public to gain new perspectives in looking at the world,” says Kirkpatrick.

The first event, in 1993, was held in two auditoriums on the campus of VCU, but after immediately selling out all of the screenings, Kirkpatrick and Ravaux-Kirkpatrick realized they would have to find a bigger venue. The second and third festivals were held at the former Biograph Theatre. Kirkpatrick says they virtually renovated that theater, painting, screwing down seats and bringing a 35mm projector for the films. Even so, space was still an issue.

By the fourth year of the festival, Kirkpatrick had reached out to the manager of The Byrd Theatre to see about moving the event to the 1,300-seat venue. Kirkpatrick says it was the perfect choice. “The Byrd Theatre is one of the last 10 cinema palaces in the world,” he says. “There are very few venues today where you can be in a space designed just for cinema.”

After teleconferencing with film professionals the first three years, this was also the first time filmmakers traveled to Richmond for the festival, including renowned French comedic actor Thierry Lhermitte, who was the first guest speaker to make an in-person appearance. “Françoise and I will never forget the look on his face when he looked up and saw the chandeliers of The Byrd Theatre for the first time and he said, ‘I’ve been in theaters all over the world, but to share these films here is truly a treat.’ ” The festival is still held at The Byrd today, with the film projections still controlled by the same industry professionals responsible for the Cannes International Film Festival.

Over the past 25 years, the French Film Festival has shared numerous award-winning cinematic masterpieces not only with Richmond, but also a national audience. Last year alone, people traveled to Richmond from 42 U.S. states and numerous foreign countries. More than 700 films and 500 actors, directors, screenwriters, cinematographers and artist-technicians have been brought from France to Richmond over the history of the festival.

High-profile film-industry professionals have made appearances in Richmond, including director Rachid Bouchareb; a writer and director known for his documentaries, Jacques Richard; and assistant director Emilie Cherpitel. All the guests — whether they’re cinematographers, directors, actors, producers or others involved with filmmaking — are available for questions and discussion after each screening, and they remain accessible throughout the festival. “They have genuine conversations, and some of the people who come don’t know how important these people are and so they don’t have that star-struck mentality,” Kirkpatrick says. “[The filmmakers] like the experience of having these types of questions asked and respond to them.”

However, at its core, the French Film Festival was created as an educational experience. “It still is actually driven [by] student interest, and ... it has always been about that. It’s for the students, and it’s also run by the students,” says Kirkpatrick. Over the past 25 years, more than 100 French undergraduate and graduate students have come to Richmond using international exchange visas to complete internships for which they get credit in their respective universities overseas. New courses have been created at both VCU and the University of Richmond as a result of the festival, including a course that covers subtitling technology.

Kirkpatrick and Ravaux-Kirkpatrick are proud of the accomplishments of their students on both the French and American sides. Many have gone on to be a part of the film industry as directors, producers, technicians, screenwriters and other roles. Kirkpatrick says, “Its been very rewarding to see how our students who have graduated out of VCU and the University of Richmond, [to look at] at what they’ve done.” They’ve even had past overseas students come back as guests of the film festival in which they presented a French animation they produced or a short film, he adds.