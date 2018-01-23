The Shadows Know

× Expand Photo courtesy University of Richmond

“Feathers of Fire: A Persian Epic,” a sweeping cinematic shadow play based in 10th-century Persia, brings its story of love denied and redeemed to the University of Richmond’s Modlin Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 and 3 p.m. Jan. 27.

This production, using 150 puppets and 150 animated sets, with eight “shadow casters,” or actors, came out of an eight-year project by 2014 Guggenheim fellowship-winning filmmaker-visual artist Hamid Rahmanian. He based the work on Iranian, Mughal Indian and Ottoman manuscripts. Learn more at a 6:30 p.m. discussion prior to the Jan. 26 show.

28 Westhampton Way. $34.

804-289-8980 or modlin.richmond.edu