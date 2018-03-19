Theater Review: ‘Pump Boys and Dinettes’

× Expand Michael Bamford, John Mervini, Rachel Marrs and Desiree Roots in "Pump Boys and Dinettes." (Photo by Kristan Whitlow Hughes)

THE PLAY: This musical revue features four guys who work at the gas station and two gals from the diner next door. They sing about down-home stuff.

THE PRODUCTION: Even though this show is 36 years old, its catchy songs and spunky spirit still inspire smiles. This uniformly excellent group sounds great. Some of the credit goes to musical director Christian Storm Burks, because cast members play their instruments with skill and sell every song with wonderful voices. The two slow numbers are the beautiful highlights of the show.

The cast is having infectious fun. Their welcoming warmth includes coffee and moon pies before the show, an amusing sung solicitation for tips and a raffle for a car air freshener.

Thanks to director Richard M. Parison, Jr., they've embraced a folksy attitude and kept their interactions lively. Since there are only two rows of seats, they're constantly singing to the audience … sometimes right on our laps. (The seats on house left are a bit away from the action.) Karen Getz's choreography isn't flashy, but easy and enjoyable.

Even in this small space, the enthusiastic band overpowers some of the lyrics, but most of it sounds fine. Rich Mason's set works better in the dinette, while Michael Jarrett's lighting helps separate the spaces. The waitress costumes by Sue Griffin and Marcia Miller Hailey are more attractive than the men's, but the guys still have an interesting combo of looks.

Running time: 1:30.

THE POINT: A toe tappin', big grinnin', dang good time.

"Pump Boys and Dinettes" is a co-production of 5th Wall Theatre and The American Theatre onstage at the The Basement through March 31.

