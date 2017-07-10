City Sun Eaters

× Expand Photo courtesy Woods

Woods are from Brooklyn, often wear beards and play a stately form of modern music that seems to favor anonymity and texture over raw emotion or guts. So why is this seemingly typical indie-rock band so damn listenable? Maybe because, within their hermetically sealed folk-dub world, there is real craft and ingenuity in the mostly downcast songs written by guitarists Jeremy Earl and Jarvis Taveniere.

The group's new album, “Love to Love,” their 10th overall, adds social commentary into the mix. Woods will bring its lo-fi campfire to Strange Matter on July 12.

9 p.m. $13 to $15.

804-447-4763 or strangematterrva.com