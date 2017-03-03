× 1 of 3 Expand "Rarities" at the Visual Art Studio gallery (Photo by Anne Hart Chay) × 2 of 3 Expand ARTBIEK BOMBER-BIEK by artist Keith Ramsey (Photo courtesy the artist) × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Keith Ramsey Prev Next

In the heart of Richmond’s Arts District, the Visual Art Studio gallery is celebrating its 20th anniversary in style. A new exhibition displaying work from 14 Richmond artists, including Keith Ramsey, Greg Lewis and Susan Hribernik, covers a wide variety of art forms — “upcycled” objects, toothpick sculptures, prismacolor drawings — and will be open until March 17. Titled “Rarities,” this collection includes artists whose mediums might be considered curious.

“I like to think of my artists as hidden gems,” says owner and curator Anne Hart Chay. The inspiration for this collection came out of a rare wines tasting, “and I wanted to give that experience with art.”

Free.

644-1368 or facebook.com/visualartstudio.