‘Hidden Gems’

The Visual Art Studio gallery celebrates its 20th anniversary with "Rarities," open through March 17

A&E_Datebook_Rarities,-Feb-3---March-17,-2017_rp0317.jpg

"Rarities" at the Visual Art Studio gallery (Photo by Anne Hart Chay)

A&E_Datebook_RAMSEY_ARTBIEK_BOMBER-BIEK_rp0317.jpg

ARTBIEK BOMBER-BIEK by artist Keith Ramsey (Photo courtesy the artist)

A&E_Datebook_ArtBiek_Biciblu_KEITH_RAMSEY_rp0317.jpg

Photo by Keith Ramsey

In the heart of Richmond’s Arts District, the Visual Art Studio gallery is celebrating its 20th anniversary in style. A new exhibition displaying work from 14 Richmond artists, including Keith Ramsey, Greg Lewis and Susan Hribernik, covers a wide variety of art forms — “upcycled” objects, toothpick sculptures, prismacolor drawings — and will be open until March 17. Titled “Rarities,” this collection includes artists whose mediums might be considered curious.

“I like to think of my artists as hidden gems,” says owner and curator Anne Hart Chay. The inspiration for this collection came out of a rare wines tasting, “and I wanted to give that experience with art.”

Free.

644-1368 or facebook.com/visualartstudio. 

