In the Beginning

Virginians who shaped the development of jazz as an American art form will be featured in an exhibition, “Virginia Jazz: The Early Years,” at The Valentine.

“A lot of people don’t know Ella Fitzgerald was born in Virginia,” say B.J. Brown, executive director of the Richmond Jazz Society, which created the exhibit. “This exhibition will show stories of these artists so that people can learn about who they are. This will be done through photographs of rare moments in their lives, biographies, sheet music and memorabilia.”

Sept. 19 through April 2018.

804-643-1972 or vajazz.org