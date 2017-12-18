Stone Stew Menu

× Expand Image courtesy The New Stew

The last time The New Stew came to town, the group founded by Richmonder Jared Stone covered a Bill Withers album, with Living Colour’s Corey Glover on vocals. Now the Stew is mixing with singer and harmonist Jimmy Hall from Wet Willie, known for the 1974 hit “Keep On Smilin’.”

This time out, the band’s menu features The Rolling Stones’ 1969 concert album, “Get Yer Ya-Ya’s Out.” The New Stew will perform the entire thing end to end at Capital Ale House’s Music Hall on Dec. 20.

7 p.m. $20 to $32.50. 619 E. Main St.

804-780-2537 or capitalalehouse.ticketfly.com