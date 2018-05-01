Sweet Sandy Soul

× Expand Photo by Keith Berson courtesy Capital Ale House

The California Honeydrops, a five-piece band from Oakland fronted by guitarist Lech Wierzynski, are billed as an R&B and blues band, but Richmonders of a certain age and some of their hip kids might recognize the band’s up-tempo soul sounds as beach music. The regional genre has resurfaced recently, and the Honeydrops’ songs, such as “Like You Mean It” and their cover of “Don’t Let the Green Grass Fool You,” will have you looking for sunscreen and someone to shag with.

Charlie Hunter opens their show at the Capital Ale House Richmond Music Hall on May 2 at 7 p.m.

$15. 619 E. Main St.

804-780-2537 or capitalalehouse.com