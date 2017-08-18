Temps Rising, Tops Spinning

× 1 of 2 Expand The Temptations (Photo courtesy Innsbrook After Hours) × 2 of 2 Expand The Four Tops (Photo courtesy Innsbrook After Hours) Prev Next

Motown legends The Temptations and The Four Tops are not only still kickin’ but touring, too. Innsbrook After Hours 2017 summer series will see the two acts take the stage Aug. 23, performing all the classic R&B, soul, and doo-wop tracks they’re known and loved for, such as “My Girl,” and “Baby I Need Your Loving,” respectively. Among the artists that helped define the Motown sound, the groups have been performing off and on for the past five decades, and even shared a member, Theo Peoples.

Be prepared for a nostalgia-worthy performance when The Temptations and The Four Tops present their smooth harmonies at 6 p.m.

$20 to $99.

804-423-1779 or innsbrookafterhours.com.