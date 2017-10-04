Shaken and Stirring

× Expand Photo by Doug Hayes

The Starr Foster Dance Project celebrates the season’s conclusion and the troupe’s 16 years in a series of performances from Oct. 5 to 8. The program includes three premieres, “Sleep of the Guilty,” “Animal” and “The Shaking Season,” and a reprise of an interpretation of Foster’s grandmother’s experiences in Nazi Germany, “Nineteen43,” scored by Robbie Kinter.

“The Shaking Season” is inspired by a term used when pecan trees are shaken to release the fruit. Foster says, “It’s a metaphor for shedding out the old to make room for new growth.”

8 p.m. with a 2 p.m. matinee. $25. Grace Street Theater, 932 W. Grace St.

804-828-2020 or showclix.com