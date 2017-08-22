Straight From the City of Brotherly Love

× Expand Sheer Mag (Photo by Marie Lin)

Philadelphia-based rockers Sheer Mag return to Strange Matter with their first LP in tow. After a stellar three EPs, their album “Need to Feel Your Love” was released amid hot anticipation in July. In addition to Sheer Mag and performances by Haram and Birth (Defects), the already-stacked bill rounds out with Richmond's all-female favorite, Christi. Unfortunately, this will serve as Christi’s final performance, as the group disbands to pursue independent endeavors.

The 18-and-up show kicks off at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Strange Matter, 929 W. Grace St.

$12.

strangematterrva.com