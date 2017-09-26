We All Scream for Zines

× Expand Photo by Max Longton

The 2017 Richmond Zine Fest features a plethora of handmade mini magazines, produced by a diverse swath of Richmonders. Last year’s fest featured workshops on the art of collaging, self-love through self-portraiture, why black zines matter and how to create stories using the comics format, says organizer Celina Williams. This year expect workshops, as well as art and zines for sale by independent artists (bring cash — most zines are $1 to $5, but some can cost up to $10).

Organizers sought a diverse representation of zine creators and artists, Williams says. “Doing whatever we can to make space for [people of color, LGBTQ people and those with disabilities] is a huge priority for Richmond Zine Fest.”

Sept. 29 and 30 at the Richmond Public Library Main Branch, 101 E. Franklin St.

richmondzinefest.org