Carrie’s So Very, Very …

× Expand Actor/writer Kerry Ipema (Photo courtesy Kerry Ipema)

With which member of the “Sex and the City” quartet did you most identify? If you happen to be New York actor/writer Kerry Ipema, it's all of them.

At 2 p.m. on March 26, Ipema brings “One Woman Sex and the City: A Parody on Love, Friendship and Shoes” to the Gottwald Playhouse of the Dominion Arts Center. And she performs the entire six seasons of HBO's 1998-2004 culture-shaping show — in just over an hour. It’s like “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged),” but in expensive, vertiginous heels.

The show was created by Ipema and another notable talent, writer/actor T. J. Dawe. You can get into the mood, so to speak, prior to the show at a champagne brunch, for an additional $26.95.

$52.

800-514-3849, dominionartscenter.com or kerryipema.com.