Carrie’s So Very, Very …

Actor/writer Kerry Ipema brings “One Woman Sex and the City” to the Gottwald Playhouse March 26

by

With which member of the “Sex and the City” quartet did you most identify? If you happen to be New York actor/writer Kerry Ipema, it's all of them.

At 2 p.m. on March 26, Ipema brings “One Woman Sex and the City: A Parody on Love, Friendship and Shoes” to the Gottwald Playhouse of the Dominion Arts Center. And she performs the entire six seasons of HBO's 1998-2004 culture-shaping show — in just over an hour. It’s like “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged),” but in expensive, vertiginous heels.

The show was created by Ipema and another notable talent, writer/actor T. J. Dawe. You can get into the mood, so to speak, prior to the show at a champagne brunch, for an additional $26.95.

$52.

800-514-3849, dominionartscenter.com or kerryipema.com. 

Tags

by

Connect With Us

Restaurant Directory

Find info and get ideas on where to eat around Richmond.

Don't Miss