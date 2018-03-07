Worth Every Penny

‘Million Dollar Quartet,’ the Tony-winning musical about a legendary jam session, comes to the Altria Theater March 10

On Dec. 4, 1956, rockabilly star Carl Perkins headed to Sun Studio in Memphis for a recording session featuring a then-relatively unknown Jerry Lee Lewis on piano, but when Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash stopped by, a legendary jam session broke out.

“Million Dollar Quartet,” the Tony-winning musical loosely based on those events, comes to the Altria Theater on March 10. Though the show leans more toward the hits (whether they were played that day or not) than the gospel numbers that were a big part of the session, given that Lewis is the quartet’s only surviving member, this is probably as close as you’re going to get to reliving that day.

7:30 p.m. $33 to $70. 6 N. Laurel St.

800-514-3849 or altriatheater.com

Better than this...

You can just listen to the actual recording from that day. Elvis and Jerry Lee especially are a hoot doing the gospel songs that they grew up with, pitching the vocals back and forth.

Jeb Hoge 2 hours ago

