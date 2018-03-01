The Joke’s on You

× Expand Lewis Black (Photo by Clay McBride)

Raw, uncut and never one to shy away from strong language, Lewis Black will bring his biting political comedy to the Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Theatre on March 2. Always ready to make his opinions known on the absurdities of life in the loudest, most hysterical way, Black will perform stand-up as part of his “The Joke’s on US” tour. The Grammy Award-winning comedian rose to fame with his ongoing “Back in Black” segments for Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” which first aired in 1996.

8 p.m. $35 to $59.50. 600 E. Grace St.

800-514-3849 or etix.com