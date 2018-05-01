Running On

× Expand Photo by Cristiana Arrigoni courtesy SMG Richmond

After nearly five decades as a performer, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Jackson Browne has come to define a certain kind of Southern California singer-songwriter, penning highly personal songs while supporting (and not infrequently singing about) progressive causes. His political engagement shows no sign of waning, with his latest single “The Dreamer,” a bilingual effort with Los Cenzontles — making it clear where Browne stands on the hotly debated Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

On May 2, Browne and his full band will take the stage at the Altria Theater. 7:30 p.m.

$48 to $88. 6 N. Laurel St.

800-514-3849 or altriatheater.com