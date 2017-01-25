Here’s the Story

The Hearts-Afire Storytelling Festival comes to Richmond's First Baptist Church Jan. 27-29

For three nights, you can take a break from the late January cold and warm up at the Hearts-Afire Storytelling Festival. National storytellers Linda Goodman, Sheila Arnold Jones and Tim Lowry (pictured above, from left) will share several personal stories, as well as classics like “Aesop’s Fables.”

“These are stars in the world of storytelling,” says event organizer Gayle Turner. “So we’re absolutely pumped.”

Jan. 27, 28 and 29; times vary. First Baptist Church, 2709 Monument Ave. $35 to $100.

243-1001 or storytellerschannel.com.

