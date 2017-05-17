Rocking on the River

× Expand Live music at Dominion Riverrock (Photo courtesy Sports Backers)

Whether you’re looking to dash through a mud run, take on bouldering, paddleboard the James or bike the singletrack of James River Park, Dominion Riverrock, the nation’s largest outdoor festival, has you covered, May 19 through 21. Sponsored by Sports Backers and Venture Richmond, the festival spotlights Richmond’s riverfront through multiple events over the course of three days. Besides witnessing pooches take off flying in the Ultimate Air Dogs competition, other reasons this year’s Riverrock can’t be missed include live music from headlining Americana/rock band Hard Working Americans and D’Art, a mural scavenger hunt that winds through town.

Registration is required; costs vary.

dominionriverrock.com