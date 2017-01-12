Go Django, Go!

× Expand Thomas Wakefield (Photo by Nick Libernate)

In 1928, musician Django Reinhardt tipped over a candle at his gypsy caravan home, igniting a fire that left him maimed. Doctors said he’d never play again. Instead, he created a style that sounded like no one else.

The 8th Annual Djangoary Music Soiree at the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen on Jan. 14 pays tribute, featuring multi-instrumentalist John Jorgenson, who has recorded or toured with Elton John, Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson.

Event originator and Gypsy Roots frontman Thomas Wakefield says, “Those of us who pursue a melodic voice from the guitar owe [Reinhardt] a debt.”

7 p.m. $30.

261-6208 or artsglenallen.com.