The Return of the Dragon

When critics compile lists of the greatest MCs, Trevor George Smith Jr. – Chuck D renamed him Busta Rhymes – is always toward the top. As a hip-hop innovator, provocateur and inspiration point, the Brooklyn native has some of the fastest raps in the business, and a devious style of wordplay that rewards careful listening. Still prolific and prescient in a business that doesn't reward longevity, Busta was a potent force on A Tribe Called Quest's comeback album last year, and, as a practicing Muslim, defiantly called out "President Agent Orange" at the 2017 Grammy Awards in February.

The always fashionable rapper will ask you to respect his conglomerate when he hits The National on July 1.

8:30 p.m. $50 to $55.

804-612-1900 or thenationalva.com