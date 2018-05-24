Dance to the Music

× Expand Members of the Richmond Symphony at a recent East End Festival (Photo by Dan Currier courtesy Richmond Symphony)

While the 17th Street Farmers Market remodel is behind schedule, the RVA East End Festival hasn’t been delayed. The festival returns this Friday and Saturday, May 25 and 26, in the parking lot behind the farmer’s market.

The free festival starts at 5 p.m on Friday with a performance from a brass quintet and string ensemble from the Richmond Symphony Orchestra. Other highlights include a performance from Richmond Urban dancer and local rapper Black Liquid. On Saturday, the festival will last from noon to 9 p.m., featuring R&B singer Joye B. Moore and performances by Ezibu Muntu African Dance Company and Cultural Foundation, the Artistry in Motion Performing Arts Center, Fillmore Duo, and many others.

In previous years, money raised through the free event has helped purchase items for the Richmond Public Schools music education department, such as gowns and tuxedos for student performers. This year's proceeds will support arts programs for Richmond Public Schools in the East End community.

For more information, visit rvaeastendfest.org or call 804-234-3905.