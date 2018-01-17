Daughter of Soul

× Expand Lalah Hathaway (Photo by Denny Kim courtesy Hathaway Entertainment)

She may always be standing in the shadow of her famous father, but that doesn’t mean Lalah Hathaway isn’t shining a light of her own. The oldest daughter of revered singer Donny Hathaway, the Chicago native has released eight albums, including 2017’s “Honestly,” carving out a niche and fandom that’s uniquely hers. She may not fit into what passes for R&B these days, but that could be a good thing. She performs at The National on Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.

$28 to $38. 708 E. Broad St.

804-612-1900 or thenationalva.com