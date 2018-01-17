Daughter of Soul

Five-time Grammy winner Lalah Hathaway performs at The National on Jan. 23

She may always be standing in the shadow of her famous father, but that doesn’t mean Lalah Hathaway isn’t shining a light of her own. The oldest daughter of revered singer Donny Hathaway, the Chicago native has released eight albums, including 2017’s “Honestly,” carving out a niche and fandom that’s uniquely hers. She may not fit into what passes for R&B these days, but that could be a good thing. She performs at The National on Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.

$28 to $38. 708 E. Broad St.

804-612-1900 or thenationalva.com

