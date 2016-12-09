A Wild Ride

Tonight at the Richmond Main Library, Richmond novelist David L. Robbins and members of the Mighty Pen Project will have a panel discussion around his new novel, “The Low Bird.” The Mighty Pen Project is an organization that shares and honors stories written by military veterans and their supporters.

Robbins’ new novel is based on true stories from the Vietnam War. His support of veterans is what inspired him to write the novel. “I work with a lot of veterans through the Mighty Pen Project,” Robbins said, “I wanted to do something to honor the veterans of that war. It is one story, but a collection of several true stores.”

“The Low Bird” takes readers through an intense journey during the Vietnam War where a rescue pilot accidentally parachutes into enemy soldiers’ terrain. Robbins prides himself on his attention to detail and meticulous research in creating his stories.

It’s important for readers to be reminded of the range of humanity, Robbins says. He hopes his novel offers more than just a story set in Vietnam: “I hope readers see it as not only a cool ride through an exotic time and place, but it was also a really amazing ride through the human experience.”

The panel discussion starts this evening at 6:30 p.m. at the Richmond Main Library, 101 E. Franklin St., and is free to the public.